By Keith Mullin
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - BANK OF AMERICA Merrill Lynch
finally ran out of Master of the Universe super-titles for its
number one playmaker, Andrea Orcel, who has jumped ship to join
his buddy Sergio Ermotti at UBS, where he'll work alongside
Teflon man Carsten Kengeter as co-CEO of the investment bank.
Meanwhile, Bank of America Merrill Lynch EMEA and Canada
president Jonathan Moulds is retiring to make way for Christian
Meissner, whom Tom Montag has singled out to super-charge the
performance of the investment bank.
An ex-Goldman and Lehman man, Meissner joined BofA Merrill
just two years ago from Nomura, and was only made sole head of
global corporate and investment banking a couple of months back.
He's now taken on an additional role as interim president of
Europe and ex-Asia emerging markets. That'll have to change as
the transition takes shape; the GCIB job alone is a big enough
challenge for one person. I have a great idea for that. See
below.
The fact that Moulds and Orcel had co-existed for so long
within BofA Merrill was a pretty remarkable feat. Both are
accomplished achievers and larger-than-life characters, and the
BofA takeover of Merrill had put them on something of a
collision course.
Moulds was the senior partner at the time of the takeover,
but management did everything it could to keep Orcel from
bailing, giving him ever more money and impressive-sounding
titles - a bit like a generalissimo in a banana republic
demanding more shiny medals.
In the end, Orcel and Moulds just kind of agreed to stay out
of each other's way. I don't get the impression they had a bad
relationship; I think Moulds opted to focus on his management
responsibilities, which gave him time to devote to his
philanthropic pursuits, while the high-maintenance Orcel was out
schmoozing clients and fronting deals. It's fitting that they're
both leaving at the same time.
Orcel was offered Moulds' job. But if you're already
executive chairman with direct responsibilities for corporate
strategy, engagement with major corporations, investors and
governments PLUS you're president of emerging markets ex Asia:
managing corporate and investment banking, sales and trading,
and wealth and investment management, I can understand why
adding operational line-management responsibilities for EMEA and
Canada might not float your boat.
Away from the bank, Moulds will focus fully on his
philanthropic interests. A keen and high-profile patron of the
arts, Moulds is in the news these days not for lending money,
but for lending his collection of Stradivarius violins to young
musical prodigies (most recently to Nicola Benedetti).
I DON'T REALLY understand Orcel's move to UBS, not least
because he and Kengeter will be jointly responsible for
implementing the strategy the bank outlined at its investor day
last November. That strategy, in simple terms, is to blow up
large chunks of the investment bank and basically turn it into a
feeder for asset management and the private bank.
And just compare and contrast the league-table performances
of Merrill Lynch and UBS in 2011 and 2012 year-to-date across
M&A, ECM and DCM. Merrill wins hands down. Even though Brian
Moynihan's got his work cut out at the Bank of America group
level to deal with a myriad of issues, including the share
price, the fortunes of Merrill Lynch and UBS in investment
banking will continue to move inversely as the reduction of
UBS's investment bank proceeds and as US economic prospects
improve, benefiting US investment banks.
Unless Orcel sees the UBS move as his own sunset trade, I
wonder what he thinks he can achieve when the die has already
been cast. One thing's for sure, though: Orcel's arrival will be
Kengeter's exit trade. I would bet this is written into Orcel's
24-carat golden hello from Ermotti. I can't imagine Orcel will
stomach being co-CEO for any length of time.
So what of Kengeter? I wrote a blog last September that was
deeply unpopular at UBS. I named a core cast of seven senior
executives (plus some board members) I said should quit, be
fired or consider their positions in the light of the Adoboli
trading scandal. My list included Ermotti (only because he was
EMEA chairman and CEO at the time, but only in situ since April
2011).
I said Ossie Gruebel's position was untenable. Gruebel
walked, albeit with little grace. I named Maureen Miskovic,
group chief risk officer. Miskovic was removed in December 2011
(replaced by Philip Lofts, the man she had replaced). I named
Francois Gouws and Yassine Bouhara, joint global heads of
equities. They quit in October.
Beyond Ermotti, who was always favourite to take over as
group CEO, the only two on my list who remain in situ are Mark
Sanborn, chief risk officer at the investment bank, and
Kengeter. I don't understand how a CRO for a business that
uncovers a major fraud can survive. I look forward to seeing the
bank's review to get more insight on this.
FOR KENGETER, IF if your boss takes responsibility for the
scandal and walks, and the two people who report to you and who
are most directly in the line of fire take responsibility and
walk, shouldn't that tell you something? Perhaps if Kengeter had
drawn an IB org chart on paper and erased the names of those
who'd gone, he might have spotted something.
I've got a great solution. How about a reverse swap that
sees Kengeter joining his ex-Goldman colleague Meissner as EMEA
president at BofA Merrill? I hear there's a vacancy.