By Clyde Russell
SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Myanmar may be coming in from
the political cold, but it will take resource companies several
years to ramp up production from the impoverished nation.
Hillary Clinton, on the first visit to the Southeast Asian
country by a U.S. secretary of state for 50 years, has held out
hope that Western sanctions on the former Burma could be eased
if progress is maintained towards democracy, moving away from
military rule.
This has sparked speculation that Myanmar is going to be
open for business soon, and is ripe for the plucking by global
resource companies.
It's true that the nation of about 50 million people that
boasts Southeast Asia's second-largest land mass has
considerable potential in both natural gas and agricultural
products.
But even if Myanmar is opened up for business, it's also
doubtful the size of opportunities will outweigh the risks and
costs of investing, especially given the caution many companies
are displaying in the face of the world economy's poor outlook.
Let's get the main obstacle to doing business in Myanmar out
of the way first.
The country is ranked the third worst in the world for
corruption, beating only North Korea and Somalia, according to
Transparency International.
Imagine trying to go to the board of any corporation and
proposing to sink billions of dollars into a blue-sky project in
Myanmar and explaining how safe your investment is likely to be.
Not too many boards will be interested, at least not until
the Myanmar government builds a better track record for honesty,
not to mention human rights.
But let's assume your board is into taking risks and decides
to seize the chance of getting in early on the expected Myanmar
commodity boom.
The gas sector offers the most hope, but there are still
several problems.
Myanmar, India and Bangladesh all want a piece of the action
in the Bay of Bengal and relations between the three neighbours
are all strained, leading to uncertainty over the safety of your
exploration rights.
Myanmar closed its biggest oil and gas tender in years in
August, but industry sources say interest was lukewarm and
regional players and smaller firms are likely to be the only
companies interested in getting the blocks.
Chinese companies have been active in Myanmar, with China
National Petroleum Corp., the parent of PetroChina, laying two
pipelines to connect Myanmar's coast with China's southwestern
province of Yunnan.
One of these pipelines is designed to ship as much as
440,000 barrels a day of crude oil that arrives in Myanmar from
the Middle East across the country to China, thus avoiding a
longer sea journey through the Straits of Malacca.
The other is to send 12 billion cubic metres of gas a year
from Myanmar's fields to China.
These projects are under construction and are targeted to
come online in 2013.
But the experience of other Chinese projects in Myanmar has
not been quite so successful, with CNPC withdrawing from some
exploration blocks, while Sinopec and CNOOC are said to be
lukewarm towards expanding in the region.
Relations between Myanmar and China have also been strained
since September when the government halted work on a
hydroelectric project being built with Chinese help.
Still, Indian and Malaysian companies may be willing to step
in and explore for gas offshore, even as existing producers in
the country, such as France's Total, say they don't plan on
investing more until democracy takes hold.
But even if you do take the risks and drill, it will take
several years to prove up reserves and make any meaningful
production.
Myanmar's proved gas reserves amount to 300 billion cubic
metres as of 2010, a figure that hasn't changed since 1990,
according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy.
The country produced just 0.4 percent of the world's gas in
2010, or about a fifth of Malaysia's output.
While this shows there is probably lots of potential gas off
Myanmar, it also means the industry is vastly underdeveloped and
unlikely to attract sufficient investment as long as the big
players remain reluctant.
Myanmar also has significant potential in agriculture, with
the country being the biggest rice producer in the world in the
1930s.
Now it produces enough to feed its own people and export
small amounts, estimated at 500,000 tonnes in 2010-11, and
potentially nearly 1 million tonnes in the current fiscal year.
But this pales in comparison to Thailand's exports of as
much as 10 million tonnes of rice a year.
The problem for Myanmar is that its rice farms tend to be
too small, the mills are old and the quality of grain produced
is lower than that of competitors.
It's the same with natural rubber, where Myanmar producers
around 80,000 tonnes a year, a tiny fraction of top producer
Thailand's 2.86 million tonnes.
These problems can be solved with investment, but again, the
risks may outweigh the potential rewards.
The risk for Myanmar's rulers is that they may be caught in
a Catch-22 situation.
They need the money and jobs generated by exploiting natural
resources in order to maintain stability and grow the economy.
But they won't get the investment until they show they are
serious about moving towards democracy and transparency.
Doing the democracy bit first may well lessen the generals'
grip on power before the income from resources can kick in.
