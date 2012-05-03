By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK May 3 Consider the following, as yet
hypothetical, situation. The United States' No. 2 natural gas
producer is forced into a radical shift in corporate strategy,
leading to a sharp reduction in the wells it drills.
Imagine the impact this shift might have on the natural gas
market. The cause of today's decade-low gas prices is
over-enthusiastic drilling by many gas producers.
Take out one of the top drillers and perhaps a bit more
economic rationality prevails. At the very least the rate of
growth in gas production slows, giving demand time to catch up
with supply.
This isn't a mere thought experiment. It is what could
happen very soon at Chesapeake Energy, which produces
about 9 percent of the natural gas in the United States.
Until recently, it was difficult to see Chesapeake being
forced into a major transformation.
But Reuters' revelations about its chief executive's
personal financial dealings and yet another disappointing
quarterly financial report may well force radical change upon
the company that bills itself as "America's Natural Gas
Champion."
Already big shareholders are starting to put their weight
behind calls for an overhaul.
It's early yet, but the potential impact on natural gas
prices of a big shift in strategy cannot be ignored.
So let's look at how one might restructure Chesapeake.
The company's current strategy relies on locking up leases
on attractive shale deposits of oil and gas then --at least this
is the plan-- selling them on to other companies.
Buy low and sell high. A classic route to profit.
But there's a critical weakness in this strategy. Holding
onto the lease usually requires capital expenditure.
Often, unless a certain number of wells have been drilled on
a lease within a certain number of years, the lease reverts to
the landowner within a set period of time.
If that happens there's usually no compensation to the
leaseholder. Repayment of signing bonuses? Forget it!
That is the root of Chesapeake's financial problems. Its
extensive landholdings require heavy spending to maintain
ownership, but the company only generates a small proportion of
the cash needed to pay for this needed investment.
For instance, in the first quarter of 2012, Chesapeake's
operations --mainly producing and selling oil and natural gas--
generated only $251 million in cash.
But over the same period the company invested nearly $3.62
billion in new wells, leases and equipment. The gap was made up
with funds generated by asset sales and "financing activities."
Even though the company has promised to scale back leasing
efforts, its financial plan targets asset sales of at least $14
billion by the end of 2013 to fund drilling and other
activities.
CASH CRUNCH
The cash need is staggering. And the current turmoil hardly
puts Chesapeake in a good bargaining position.
Already potential bidders must be wondering if they can
squeeze out a better deal for Chesapeake's assets given its
financial travails.
Indeed, the company's recent efforts to clean up its
tarnished reputation after Reuters reported CEO Aubrey McClendon
had borrowed up to $1.1 billion against the personal stake he
acquired in wells drilled by the company may be making things
that much more difficult.
The controversial Founder Well Participation Program (FWPP),
which entitled McClendon to take a 2.5 percent stake in each
well drilled on a Chesapeake lease, had effectively become an
off-balance-sheet financing vehicle for Chesapeake.
Even though the debt was not guaranteed by Chesapeake, the
FWPP increased the amount of borrowed money that could be
employed when drilling without swelling Chesapeake's balance
sheet with yet more debt.
With the FWPP now slated to be terminated by the end of
June, Chesapeake is faced with the prospect of having to fund
that 2.5 percent stake in every future well through its own
balance sheet.
Here's where the gas market may benefit.
Rather than continue the high wire balancing act of trying
to raise billions of dollars each quarter to fund operations,
Chesapeake abandons its pretensions to empire and focuses
ruthlessly on returns.
In other words, it bites the bullet, slashes drilling to
preserve cash and relinquishes many leases. Vanity projects go
out the window.
Jettisoning leases secured with handsome signing bonuses
would not be painless. Such a step would likely force Chesapeake
into a huge write-off on its asset base.
Shareholders, and possibly debtholders, would have to
suffer. A host of trial lawyers in Oklahoma City would probably
find long-term employment.
But for the rest of the gas market, the effect of such a
reversal of strategy at Chesapeake could well be golden.
A big aggressive driller suddenly withdraws from the market.
Marginal leases that would have been produced at today's prices
for the sake of keeping title revert to the landholder.
And probably no one touches them for a while given today's
dismal natural gas prices.
If so, the shakeout in the sector will have begun. If the
second-biggest producer abandons the "drill to keep drilling"
strategy that has run the industry into the ground, there may
well be hope for the survivors.