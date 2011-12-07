- -- Robert Campbell is a Reuters market analyst. The
By Robert Campbell
By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK, Dec 7 China's emergence as a major
economic power is reshaping the oil market but it is also making
it harder to understand.
Back in the good old days when the United States'
consumption of oil dwarfed that of other countries, analysts
could readily rely on the U.S. government's weekly and monthly
data sets to gauge how the global market was evolving.
The Energy Information Administration's weekly oil stock
data came as close as possible to giving a real time view of the
market. What went on in the rest of the world could be
extrapolated from developments in the U.S.
No longer. The relative position of the United States in the
global oil market has diminished. That makes painting a coherent
picture of what is going on in the global market in real-time
much more challenging.
Nevertheless, the temptation remains for analysts to use the
EIA data as a global proxy for the lack of better alternatives.
My colleague John Kemp made this point more broadly earlier
this week in a piece on "home bias" in economic analysis.
The EIA still produces excellent data , but it is
no longer realistic to use it as a proxy for the rest of the
world.
For one thing , U.S. crude oil demand has shifted
towards more domestic production and North American pipeline
imports and a reduced need for long-haul supplies.
By contrast, major importers like China are increasingly
reliant on long-haul crude -- which brings with it an entirely
different way of thinking about supply chains and geopolitical
risk.
CHINA AND EXPORTS
For the most part the actual state of China's oil industry
is a black hole where state secrecy overrides data transparency
concerns.
As Alan Troner of Asia Pacific Energy Consulting points out
in a fascinating new paper for the Baker Institute Energy Forum
at Rice University, "China lacks official demand and sales
estimates ... (and) the government releases no official crude,
oil products or gas stock figures."
(Link to study: r.reuters.com/nyv45s)
Troner goes so far as to suggest that the Chinese
authorities themselves do not have a full picture of the
country's oil industry given the relatively large "teapot"
refining sector that plays a key role in meeting oil product
demand.
For outside analysts, estimates of Chinese demand rely on
calculations of "apparent demand" (the sum of refinery
production and net imports) that cannot quantify stock changes.
As such it is next to impossible to determine whether China
is building stocks or running down inventories. The fact that it
is still in some ways a command economy further complicates
analysis by injecting a non-market factor into local oil
consumption estimates.
The aim here is not to focus on China, however. Plenty of
other important oil consuming and oil producing
nations have murky data.
France, for instance, is ranked only "fair" by the Joint Oil
Data Initiative in the timeliness of its data submissions to the
body, which aims to produce a more accurate global data set.
Saudi Arabia's use of crude oil for power generation in the
summer, and the kingdom's practice of relying on unnamed
officials to send signals to the market, are equally confusing.
In the face of this uncertainty a degree of caution about
the state of the market is warranted, particularly when talking
about real time developments.
Here the case of the EIA is instructive.
Although it is well known that the EIA's weekly demand data
has been degraded by the emergence of the United States as a
major oil products exporter, many analysts have not hesitated to
label U.S. oil product demand as "strong" or "constructive" this
year -- especially when trying to produce a real-time view of
the market.
Yet a glance back at the more detailed monthly data sets
produced by the EIA show that U.S. oil demand has been more "not
bad" than "strong" in the case of distillates, and "weak" in the
case of gasoline.
A welcome solution would be a greater commitment by major
oil consumers and producers to producing more detailed and
timely data -- but mutual suspicion and national security
concerns make this a pipe dream.
As such, oil market participants must bear in mind that
analyzing the market can be like feeling one's way around a
dark room. When doing that it is always best to proceed
cautiously or risk tripping over something that has not been
noticed.
(Editing by Andrea Evans)