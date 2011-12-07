- -- Robert Campbell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. -- By Robert Campbell NEW YORK, Dec 7 China's emergence as a major economic power is reshaping the oil market but it is also making it harder to understand. Back in the good old days when the United States' consumption of oil dwarfed that of other countries, analysts could readily rely on the U.S. government's weekly and monthly data sets to gauge how the global market was evolving. The Energy Information Administration's weekly oil stock data came as close as possible to giving a real time view of the market. What went on in the rest of the world could be extrapolated from developments in the U.S. No longer. The relative position of the United States in the global oil market has diminished. That makes painting a coherent picture of what is going on in the global market in real-time much more challenging. Nevertheless, the temptation remains for analysts to use the EIA data as a global proxy for the lack of better alternatives. My colleague John Kemp made this point more broadly earlier this week in a piece on "home bias" in economic analysis. The EIA still produces excellent data , but it is no longer realistic to use it as a proxy for the rest of the world. For one thing , U.S. crude oil demand has shifted towards more domestic production and North American pipeline imports and a reduced need for long-haul supplies. By contrast, major importers like China are increasingly reliant on long-haul crude -- which brings with it an entirely different way of thinking about supply chains and geopolitical risk. CHINA AND EXPORTS For the most part the actual state of China's oil industry is a black hole where state secrecy overrides data transparency concerns. As Alan Troner of Asia Pacific Energy Consulting points out in a fascinating new paper for the Baker Institute Energy Forum at Rice University, "China lacks official demand and sales estimates ... (and) the government releases no official crude, oil products or gas stock figures." (Link to study: r.reuters.com/nyv45s) Troner goes so far as to suggest that the Chinese authorities themselves do not have a full picture of the country's oil industry given the relatively large "teapot" refining sector that plays a key role in meeting oil product demand. For outside analysts, estimates of Chinese demand rely on calculations of "apparent demand" (the sum of refinery production and net imports) that cannot quantify stock changes. As such it is next to impossible to determine whether China is building stocks or running down inventories. The fact that it is still in some ways a command economy further complicates analysis by injecting a non-market factor into local oil consumption estimates. The aim here is not to focus on China, however. Plenty of other important oil consuming and oil producing nations have murky data. France, for instance, is ranked only "fair" by the Joint Oil Data Initiative in the timeliness of its data submissions to the body, which aims to produce a more accurate global data set. Saudi Arabia's use of crude oil for power generation in the summer, and the kingdom's practice of relying on unnamed officials to send signals to the market, are equally confusing. In the face of this uncertainty a degree of caution about the state of the market is warranted, particularly when talking about real time developments. Here the case of the EIA is instructive. Although it is well known that the EIA's weekly demand data has been degraded by the emergence of the United States as a major oil products exporter, many analysts have not hesitated to label U.S. oil product demand as "strong" or "constructive" this year -- especially when trying to produce a real-time view of the market. Yet a glance back at the more detailed monthly data sets produced by the EIA show that U.S. oil demand has been more "not bad" than "strong" in the case of distillates, and "weak" in the case of gasoline. A welcome solution would be a greater commitment by major oil consumers and producers to producing more detailed and timely data -- but mutual suspicion and national security concerns make this a pipe dream. As such, oil market participants must bear in mind that analyzing the market can be like feeling one's way around a dark room. When doing that it is always best to proceed cautiously or risk tripping over something that has not been noticed. (Editing by Andrea Evans)