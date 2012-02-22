(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own. Repeat fixes link to related column)
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 22 The loss of oil supplies
from South Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Iran satisfies all the
conditions for member countries of the International Energy
Agency (IEA) to release crude and products from
government-controlled stockpiles.
For the time being, the agency seems content to wait,
relying on offers of extra crude from Saudi Arabia and its Gulf
allies to make up shortfalls left by Iran and other countries.
The spring maintenance season, when refineries' crude
consumption is traditionally weakest, buys the agency time to
see if Saudi Arabia can fill the gap.
But if extra Saudi supplies prove inadequate and unable to
stem the continued drawdown in inventories, the agency may be
compelled to order a release to avert the risk of a damaging
price spike. The most likely timing would coincide with the
summer driving season in the United States, or the emergence of
a serious slowdown in the U.S. and European economies.
The release of crude and product stocks in July 2011 has
created a compelling precedent, and the timing of any new stock
release in response to Iran would most likely be similar.
RELEASE AFTER LIBYA
Stock releases are always controversial. The IEA has
authorised them only three times since the agency was
established in 1974.
In the run up to the first Gulf War in 1990-1991, the agency
implemented a contingency plan covering around 2.5 million
barrels per day, mostly through a draw down in government
stockpiles and reduced stock holding requirements for refineries
and other private sector organisations with inventory
obligations.
In 2005, responding to the damage caused to oil
installations and refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast following
hurricanes Katrina and Rita, IEA members agreed to make
available 60 million barrels of crude and refined products.
In June 2011, following the loss of 1.3 million barrels of
day of oil exports as a result of the Libyan civil war, IEA
members authorised the release of 60 million barrels of crude
and products from government and industry stocks.
The decision to release stocks in 2011 proved particularly
controversial, dividing the agency's members and whipping up a
firestorm of criticism from senior oil analysts and traders.
According to IEA Deputy Executive Director Richard Jones,
its purpose was "to prevent a potentially abrupt drawdown in
OECD inventories during the second half of 2011 if other OPEC
supplies did not increase to help offset the loss from Libya"
(testimony to the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural
Resources, Jan 31, 2012).
The IEA was strongly criticised by many market participants
who felt the agency was trying to manipulate prices in response
to political pressure from the Obama administration, and wasted
emergency stocks in a futile gesture that failed to have more
than a passing impact on either spot oil prices or timespreads.
However, Jones told senators the agency feels "vindicated"
after a review of the results conducted late last year.
"The release of stocks, particularly from the US Strategic
Petroleum Reserve, provided short term liquidity in light-sweet
crude, and allowed the re-routing of export cargoes otherwise
headed to North America, back towards European refiners who most
keenly felt the loss of Libyan feedstocks."
"We think the coordinated action by IEA members played at
least a partial role in helping avoid a damaging price spike
during summer 2011".
COMPELLING PRECEDENT
The IEA and member countries have been circumspect about
whether they will order another release in response to problems
in South Sudan and Iran.
"We are monitoring the situation carefully as we usually
do," IEA Director of Energy Markets and Security Didier Houssin
said in a Feb. 20 interview with Reuters. "We are ready to react
if needed," he said, implying the agency was treating the
situation like any other supply situation.
Like military action against Iran, U.S. and European
policymakers have made clear all options are on the table. But
the assumption has been that the IEA would only order stock
releases in the event military action by one of the belligerents
actually disrupts shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. That
may, however, underestimate the likelihood and timing of a stock
release.
Justifying last year's stock released, the IEA cited "the
ongoing disruption of oil supplies from Libya. This supply
disruption has been underway for some time and its effect has
become more pronounced as it has continued...Greater tightness
in the oil market threatens to undermine the fragile global
economic recovery."
The logic for releasing supplies now is the same. Losses
from Iran, South Sudan, Yemen and Syria are a serious supply
disruption which has the capacity to cause a damaging spike in
prices that risks derailing a fragile economic recovery.
On most measures, current outages and the problems besetting
Iran's exports are having a similar impact to Libya's civil war
and production problems in the North Sea last year. Total export
losses are slightly smaller. But front-month Brent prices
have jumped $20 per barrel (18 percent) since
mid-December to the highest level since before the flash crash
in May 2011.
Front-month Brent futures now command a premium of more than
$1 over the next-nearest contract LCO-1=R, a sign of tightness
in the physical market similar to the levels recorded in Q1 and
Q2 2011. IEA policymakers cited inter-month spreads as evidence
of extreme tightness in the cash market justifying the 2011
stock release.
In euro and sterling terms, oil prices are now at record
highs. Throughout North America and Western Europe prices are at
levels the IEA previously identified as the "danger zone" for
oil-importing countries.
For all these reasons, the 2011 stock release appears to set
a compelling precedent for releasing stocks again in 2012.
Calls for a release will mount as the U.S. driving season
and presidential election approaches, and the delayed economic
damage done by rising prices becomes more apparent. U.S. and
European politicians will come under intense pressure to show
they are doing all they can to shield the economy from the
side-effects of sanctions.
EXTRA SAUDI BARRELS
There is one key difference between the situation in H1 2011
and H1 2012. Unlike the immediate aftermath of the Libyan
interruption, when Saudi Arabia and OPEC initially rejected
calls from the IEA for more oil exports, this year the Saudis
have been quietly promising to make up any losses as a result of
sanctions on Iran and other supply problems.
IEA Deputy Executive Director Jones made the link between
enhanced OPEC/Saudi supplies and IEA stock releases explicit in
his Senate testimony. The IEA called for the release of 60
million barrels "to act as a bridge to higher supplies from
other OPEC producers ... and to try to prevent a potentially
abrupt drawdown in OECD inventories ... if other OPEC supplies
did not increase."
"While other OPEC members, notably Saudi Arabia, did step in
during the summer to raise production, so far their efforts and
the IEA stock release combined have only managed to fill around
75 percent of the gap left by reduced Libyan volumes," he said.
In contrast, relations between the IEA and Saudi Arabia are
now closer than they have been for years, as both sides unite to
put pressure on Iran to give up its uranium enrichment programme
and suspected quest for nuclear weapons.
Saudi officials have worked in tandem with their western
counterparts to ensure sanctions do not reduce oil supplies and
cause prices to spike. Saudi Arabia has promised to boost
exports to countries struggling with the loss of Iranian crude.
For the time being, the IEA may prefer to rely on extra
Saudi barrels, to avoid risking the controversy and uncertain
effectiveness of a stock release. But so far rising Saudi
exports have not prevented the market from tightening further.
If Saudi Arabia cannot stabilise prices on its own, the pressure
for a stock release is likely to become fierce.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)