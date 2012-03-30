By John Kemp
LONDON, March 30 Unless oil prices drop for
other reasons, the United States and other governments appear
set to release crude and product stocks from their strategic
reserves before or during the summer in a bid to slow the rise
in prices, avert an economic slowdown and sustain support for
their strategy of sanctions on Iran.
The probability of a release is now more than 50 percent.
The only remaining questions concern the timing and scale of
releases; how many countries take part; whether they will
receive support from other reserve holders such as China; and
whether swing-producer Saudi Arabia will help the effort by
maintaining higher than normal exports even as commercial
inventories rise.
IEA DIVISIONS
Members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) are split
about whether the conditions for a release have been met. U.S.
policymakers have been canvassing the idea of a stock release
for some weeks. Britain and France appear receptive to a request
for a coordinated stock release. Germany and a number of other
European countries remain opposed.
As a result, the agency has struggled to articulate a clear
view about whether a release is warranted. Executive Director
Maria van der Hoeven told journalists last month there were "no
discussions" about a reserve release and she had not been in
touch with the United States about it, though countries were
free to employ their own reserves after consultation with the
IEA.
The agency's most recent market survey reiterated previous
warnings about falling inventories and a tightening
supply-demand balance. "(The) post-recession OECD industrial
stock overhang has been gradually whittled away.
Inventories...look very tight in absolute terms," the agency
wrote in its March "Oil Market Report".
"There may be no actual physical supply disruption at
present deriving from the Iranian 'issue'. But there are ongoing
non-OPEC outages totalling around 750,000 barrels per day, as a
slew of technical and political factors continue to hobble
non-OPEC supply."
Outside observers have detected a marked reluctance by the
IEA and the European Commission to support a stock release. But
the IEA's opposition appears to be softening as a result of
sustained pressure from Washington and some other capitals.
Following a regular meeting on March 28-29, Van der Hoeven
acknowledged that "The oil market has been tightening in recent
months; crude oil prices are very high again, and petrol prices
have reached a record high level in some member countries. The
International Energy Agency, like many others, is concerned by
the impact of these high prices while the global economic
recovery remains fragile.".
It was not quite an admission that the legal conditions for
a coordinated release had been met, but it came very close,
noting tight supplies and the economic fallout.
Van der Hoeven promised "The IEA is closely monitoring
market developments and will remain in close contact with member
countries to exchange views about the oil-market situation. As
we have mentioned many times, the IEA was created to respond to
serious physical supply disruptions, and we remain ready to act
if market conditions so warrant."
Reading between the lines, Washington and its allies have
made clear they reserve the right to go ahead with a release
unilaterally, and the agency has been told to get out of the
way.
IEP AGREEMENT
The legal trigger for a stock release is ambiguous. The
IEA's information documents suggest the trigger is an "actual or
potentially severe oil supply disruption" or a "major world oil
supply disruption" ("IEA Response System for Oil Supply
Emergencies," 2011).
The original 1974 Agreement on an International Energy
Program (IEP), which established the system of collective
response, demand restraint, and emergency stocks, appears to
refer to interruptions amounting to 7 percent or more of a
participating country's daily supplies (Articles 8, 13-15).
But this requirement has been waived in the three stock
releases the IEA has approved so far (the Gulf War in 1991,
Hurricane Katrina 2005 and the Libyan civil war in 2011).
Crucially, the agreement makes clear that collective action
can be triggered not just by existing but by expected problems:
"Whenever the group as a whole or any participating country
sustains or can reasonably be expected to sustain a reduction in
its oil supplies, the emergency measures...shall be activated."
U.S. SPR LAW
In the United States, the conditions for releasing crude oil
from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) are broadly similar.
Stocks may be released only if "the president has found
drawdown and sale are required by a severe energy supply
interruption or by the obligations of the United States under
the international energy program" (42 USC 77 6241(d)(1)).
U.S. law defines a severe energy supply interruption as a
shortage which "(A) is or is likely to be of significant scope
and duration, and of an emergency nature; (B) may cause major
adverse impact on national safety or the national economy; and
(C) results or is likely to result from an interruption in the
supply or imported petroleum products, an interruption in the
supply of domestic petroleum products, or sabotage or an act of
God" (42 USC 77 6202(8)).
The president must certify that "(A) an emergency situation
exists and there is a significant reduction in supply which is
of significant scope and duration; (B) a severe increase in the
price of petroleum products has resulted from such emergency
situation; and (C) such price increase is likely to cause a
major adverse impact on the national economy" (42 USC 77
6241(d)(2)).
Notice both U.S. law and the IEP agreement contain
forward-looking elements. Stocks may be released not just in
response to a current shortfall but an expected one. Note also
U.S. law envisages stock releases both in response to physical
shortfalls and also the economic damage caused by a sudden rise
in prices.
SUPPLY DISRUPTION?
The question for the agency and its member governments is
whether the current shortfalls (from South Sudan, Yemen, Syria
and Iran) and expected future ones (if Iran's exports fall
further) are sufficient to warrant a release.
The problem for the agency, and governments which oppose a
stock drawdown, is that last year's release in response to the
Libyan civil war has set an unwelcome precedent.
IEA Deputy Executive Director Richard Jones has said last
year's release should be considered a success. But officials
have struggled to explain why it was appropriate to release
stocks as a result of the Libyan export disruption in 2011 but
would not be appropriate in response to a host of smaller
disruptions in 2012, which amount to a similar loss of oil.
Most of the conditions (rising prices, falling inventories,
tightening supply-demand balances and timespreads) seem very
similar.
Meanwhile, even if sanctions have not yet interrupted Iran's
exports, which is open to debate, it is reasonably foreseeable
they will cut export volumes by summer, which could supply the
forward-looking justification for a stock release envisaged by
the IEP and U.S. law.
Ultimately, stock releases are a political act. In this
case, energy policy on stock releases will be subordinated to
the wider diplomatic policy of containing Iran (and restraining
Israel) through the use of oil sanctions.
Throughout this dispute, foreign policy has trumped energy
policy. From an energy consumer's perspective, it may not have
been terribly sensible to impose an embargo on Iran's crude
exports, but foreign ministers overruled their energy
counterparts. Having started down this route, foreign policy
experts must see it through.
"The view is that higher oil prices are a price worth paying
to prevent or push back a war against Iran and higher oil prices
can be alleviated by using emergency stocks," an industry source
told Reuters this week.
Political leaders in the United States, the United Kingdom,
and certain other countries will subordinate everything to that
aim, which is what makes a stock release highly likely, unless
prices start to come down of their own accord.