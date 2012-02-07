(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 7 Forward oil prices are
trading at record discounts as the market responds to fears
about near-term shortfalls while also pricing in a big increase
in supplies from the Americas and the Middle East over the next
four years.
Front-month Brent futures have been trading above
$116 a barrel, the highest level since November and before that
September 2011, as freezing weather across Europe, signs of
revival in North America and renewed interest in the Brent-WTI
spread shake the oil market out of its recent torpor.
But prices for deferred futures contracts such as December
2015 have barely moved and remain firmly stuck below
$100.
Throughout the boom of 2004-2008, spot and forward oil
prices increasingly moved in tandem. Prices along the length of
the curve became tightly integrated as well as correlated with
other asset classes such as equities. But spot and forward oil
prices are now segmented, both from one another and from share
markets.
Four-year forward prices are trading at a record discount of
$19 per barrel (20 percent) compared with oil for immediate
delivery.
Deferred prices have historically been much less volatile,
and analysts usually claim they are a better guide to market
expectations about the long-term marginal cost of production.
During the 2008 price spike, forward prices generally rose
in line with the spot market, cresting over $140 by July 2008,
as traders anticipated immediate shortages and lack of spare
capacity would last indefinitely in a world of peaking oil
supplies.
Now the market is anticipating production costs will remain
at or below $100 in the long term, even as fears about near-term
tightness linked to weather, renewed economic expansion and Iran
helps firm the spot market.
LONG-TERM COSTS
Market-based price forecasts drawn from the forward curve do
not have a good track record. The forward curve is not a
forecast. "It is what we bet against," according to one senior
trader.
Nonetheless, forward prices provide some indication of where
the market currently expects the spot market to be trading years
hence. And at the moment it implies that prices will be lower
than they are now.
Oil bulls will argue the market is too sanguine about supply
and demand in the next few years - overconfident about new
supplies from Iraq, Libya and unconventional plays in the
Americas and underestimating potential demand growth as the
global economy moves into a sustained expansion.
But there are compelling reasons to think that in this case
the market is right and the real (inflation-adjusted) long-term
marginal cost of supply is at or below about $100 per barrel:
(a) Fracked oil production in North Dakota has been soaring,
implying output is profitable, even though transport costs mean
producers receive substantially discounted prices to WTI, which
is itself trading below $100 per barrel.
(b) Fracking is likely to upturn industry assumptions about
economically recoverable reserves and production costs. The
speed at which fracking will revolutionise the oil industry is
unknown, but comparable technology was able to shift the global
gas balance in just five years (2006-2010). It is not
unreasonable to expect fracking to have a noticeable impact on
production by 2015.
(c) On the conventional side, marginal supplies in the next
few years from Libya and Iraq are from onshore fields that have
been well prospected, have comparatively low development risks
and have operating and capital costs that will be far below $100
per barrel. So many new fields are coming on stream that Saudi
Aramco has decided not to lift its own production capacity from
12.5 million to 15.0 million barrels per day, since the company
sees no need for the extra oil over the next five years.
(d) Technology for producing liquid transport fuels such as
gasoline and diesel from natural gas or coal is mature and
economic at oil prices of $60-80 per barrel (for gas-to-liquids)
and $80-100 (for coal-to-liquids), though it produces large
quantities of carbon dioxide as a by-product. Plentiful supplies
of both gas and coal ensure there is no shortage of raw
materials. As a practical matter, the supply of liquid
transportation fuels is unlimited at prices of $100 per barrel.
(e) Forecasts of long-term oil demand have been consistently
revised lower. Demand from emerging markets will continue to
grow. By 2016, countries accounting for 65 percent of the
world's population will enter the $3,000-$20,000 per capita
income window where demand for energy, especially transport,
takes off. But all forecasters agree oil consumption in the
advanced economies has peaked, helping ease pressure on demand.
Back in December, David Fyfe, head of the oil industry and
markets division of the International Energy Agency (IEA),
cautiously predicted, "We think the market for 2011 and 2012 now
looks tight to balanced and there is the prospect of it easing
somewhat after that." [ID: nL6E7ND3P2]
The prevailing view in the market appears to agree with him,
keeping forward prices pinned under $100.
The market could be wrong. In fact it almost certainly will
be. But both supply and demand are reacting strongly to the
escalation in prices over the past decade. The burden of proof
therefore lies with the oil bulls. So far they have not made a
convincing case why real prices need to rise further by 2015.
(editing by Jane Baird)