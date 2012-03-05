By John Kemp
LONDON, March 5 By the close of business
on Feb. 28, hedge funds and other money managers had amassed one
of the largest net long positions in U.S. crude futures and
options on record.
Their positioning was more one-way than any time in recent
years, raising the prospect of a sharp rise in volatility ahead.
Money managers held net long positions in crude futures and
options linked to U.S. crude (WTI) amounting to almost 304
million barrels, up from 290 million the previous week, and a
recent low of just 164 million at the start of October,
according to data published by the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC).
Money managers' long positions (332 million barrels)
outnumbered their short positions (28 million barrels) by a
record 11.8 to 1. The long/short ratio now exceeds its previous
peak just before the oil market's sudden flash crash on May 5,
2011 (Chart 1).
"Other reporting" traders are also running a big net long
position of 135 million barrels, with long positions exceeding
shorts by a ratio of almost 2.4:1.
So who is on the other side of the hedge funds' trades?
It is not producers, consumers, merchants and other physical
processors. The category usually runs a net short position, and
is a key supplier of liquidity to hedge funds and other
investors (or a user of hedge fund liquidity, depending on your
point of view). But the physical trade has been gradually
cutting its net short position for more two years, since late
2009.
In the most recent week, the physical trade was net short
just 61 million barrels (Chart 2). If hedge funds are at or near
record long, it is not because the physical trade wants to be
short. Instead, the other side of the hedge fund longs is
dominated by banks and other swap dealers. In the most recent
week, swap dealers' net short position crept above 400 million
barrels for the first time.
As the net short position of the physical trade has shrunk,
swap dealers have emerged as the overwhelming counterparties for
the hedge funds and other investors.
Swap dealers' net short position is more than a third higher
than before the flash crash, when it was just 287 million
barrels. Swap dealers now have almost 2.4 short positions for
every long (excluding spreading positions), the highest short
ratio since the CFTC begins in 2006 (Chart 3).
Many of these positions are not new. Rather they are the
legacy of upside calls banks and other dealers sold to hedge
fund clients at the end of 2011.
As prices climb and more and more of these options are in or
near the money, they show up as increasingly large
futures-equivalent positions in the CFTC's commitment of
traders' report (long for the funds, short for the dealers).
The more prices rise, the longer the hedge funds and other
money managers become, and the shorter the banks and other
dealers are.
But the situation is hardly stable. If tensions and the risk
of war escalates in the Middle East, pushing prices higher, the
dealers will have little choice but to start buying some of
those options back, contributing to a vertiginous spike that
could easily top the $147 high set in 2008.
On the other hand, if fears about supply disruptions and
conflict recede, and the hedge funds try to lock in some of
their gains, the market looks poised for a re-run of the messy
liquidations that caused the flash crash last year.
Late last year, oil analysts warned 2012 would prove to be a
year of exceptionally high volatility. Those predictions now
look spot on, if not for the reasons assumed. The positioning of
the hedge funds and swap dealers in U.S. crude has become so
distended that it has itself become a key source of volatility.
So far the rise in oil prices has been remarkable for its
smoothness and lack of volatility. Daily price changes have been
small by historical standards. There have been no large
percentage moves -- just a steady and consistent escalation
(Charts 4 and 5).
Periods of unusually low volatility often precede or even
breed a sudden regime shift to much bigger daily price changes.
The market shifts from "mild" to "wild" and back again, to use
terminology associated with the brilliant French mathematician
and volatility theorist Bernard Mandelbrot.
The timing of regime transitions is (necessarily) impossible
to predict.
But the stretched positioning of hedge funds and swap
dealers, coupled with the unusually low levels of volatility
recorded recently, are both strong indicators of a possible
regime transition ahead.