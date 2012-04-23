By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK, April 23 The supply-crunch assumption
behind this spring's rally in gasoline prices took another blow
on Monday as Sunoco deferred the shutdown of its Philadelphia
refinery for another month as talks intensify with a private
equity buyer.
Sunoco announced it would extend the deadline for
the shutdown of the 330,000 barrels per day refinery by a month
to August while it tried to firm up a joint venture with the
Carlyle Group.
That pushes back the specter of future cuts in U.S. gasoline
supplies until later in the summer at the very least, and
perhaps even ensures the Philadelphia refinery will survive.
Good news for the workers at the refinery, but bad news for
anyone hoping to profit from its demise in the form of higher
gasoline prices.
To recap, gasoline grabbed the leadership of the oil market
in late 2011 as a spate of threatened refinery closures raised
the prospect of sharply tighter Atlantic basin gasoline
balances.
Gasoline bulls were fighting against a long-term secular
downtrend in European gasoline demand that has created a growing
lake of surplus gasoline on the continent that has to be dumped
somewhere.
They also faced a surprisingly weak U.S. market for the
fuel, where demand has continued to contract even as the economy
has edged away from recession.
But the idea was that the deep cuts in refining capacity
would more than offset weak demand, creating a space for a
powerful price rally in gasoline.
A funny thing happened on the way to market with this trade.
While initially a huge success, the spike in refining margins it
engendered is stimulating a boom in gasoline output.
U.S. gasoline stocks have fallen, something quite normal for
this time of year, and yet they remain above year-ago levels.
Already European gasoline cargoes are starting to show up in
volume again on the U.S. East Coast as they try to find a way to
market before prices fall.
Even worse for gasoline bulls is the fact that this spring's
rally is clearing the way for some of the doomed refineries to
remain in business.
HERE COMES MOTIVA
So far that hasn't been enough to deter those who are
perhaps later to the party than others, both in the futures pits
and in the real world of pipestills and tanks.
Net speculative length in RBOB gasoline futures has not yet
started to fall sharply, according to the most recent Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data.
Meanwhile plenty of buyers are still sizing up potential
refinery acquisitions even as margins retreat.
Philadelphia does have a niche role in U.S. East Coast
diesel markets and Sunoco has experimented with getting access
to cheaper inland crude oils in a bid to cut losses.
But these factors have so far not been enough to convince
Sunoco that it can make a long-term go at the business.
So perhaps Carlyle is betting that a surprising upturn in
the U.S. economy will put an end to the declines in gasoline
demand and give them a chance to exit their investment at a
profit before any major capital spending is needed at the
refinery.
But this bet risks foundering on the same rocks that have
holed the summer gasoline rally. Carlyle are not the only ones
trying to turn a profit by rescuing an unwanted refinery.
Every one of Petroplus' refineries in Europe has attracted a
buyer. Delta is looking at restarting ConocoPhillips' shuttered
185,000 bpd Trainer, Pennsylvania refinery.
And of course, Motiva, the U.S. refining joint venture
between Saudi Aramco and Shell, is poised to inaugurate
the massive expansion of its Port Arthur refinery this summer
that will add a big slug of gasoline output to the picture.
Meanwhile the long term factors pushing down on gasoline are
not going away. Demand destruction in Europe remains a reality
and U.S. consumption remains lackluster.
Tighter fuel efficiency standards and mounting biofuels
mandates make things even trickier for oil refiners.
And yet oil refining is still attracting firms with money to
burn who seem to think they know the business better than those
companies desperately trying to dump refineries.
At least, unlike other erstwhile refinery saviors like Delta
Airlines, the Carlyle Group has some experience with the
oil refining industry.
After all the private equity giant played a big role in the
2005 buyout of European independent refiner Petroplus
and its subsequent debt-laden relaunch on a collision course
with the brutal realities of the global oil market.