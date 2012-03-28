By John Kemp
LONDON, March 28 Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi
repeated previous criticisms about how traders and the media
misunderstand the oil market and the country's policies, but
made no promise of an immediate output increase, in an opinion
article for the Financial Times on Wednesday.
Naimi wrote bluntly that "there is no rational reason for
high oil prices." Instead he argued "fundamentally the market
remains balanced. It is the perceived shortage of oil keeping
prices high - not the reality on the ground. There is no lack of
supply. There is no demand which cannot be met."
"I hope by speaking out on the issue that our intentions -
and capabilities - are clear".
The kingdom "would like to see a lower price" wrote Naimi,
which goes slightly further than previous statements issued by
Saudi officials recently, but not much.
Turning to the question of what the kingdom could actually
do, Naimi emphasised "we want to correct the myth that there is,
or could be a shortage. It is an irrational fear, a fear without
basis." He made no mention of extra barrels in the short term.
GROUNDHOG DAY
We have been here before. Naimi's argument is precisely the
same Saudi officials have made many times before - including
when prices were surging in the first half of 2008, again when
prices broke OPEC's presumed price band of $70-80 in late 2010,
and when the Libyan civil war sent Brent soaring in
2011.
In each case, jawboning by the kingdom proved to a
substitute rather than a prelude to action, or action only came
much later.
The problem for the Saudis, however, is that it is not
obvious that there is much they can do. "Saudi Arabia does not
control the price; it sells its crude oil according to
international prices," as Naimi reminded his readers.
He is perhaps too modest about Riyadh's influence. But there
are real constraints on what the kingdom can do.
If the kingdom boosted exports, for example by cutting its
official selling prices and offering a significant discounts to
encourage buyers to take more barrels, it could raise global
inventories.
Oil bears could point to rising output and stocks. But bulls
would simply switch the focus to the shrinking margin of spare
capacity. Every barrel of increased output reduces Saudi
Arabia's spare capacity by an equivalent amount.
Prices are driven by expectations, which may or may not be
fully rational, depending on whether you believe fundamentalist
or behaviouralist theories of commodity pricing, or some blend
of the two.
Saudi Arabia can control actual barrels, but its grip on
perceptions is much shakier.
If Saudi oil officials sometimes sound irritated when asked
about the kingdom's strategy on prices, especially when prices
are rising and consumer countries are under pressure, it is
because they are being asked to take responsibility for
something they do not fully control.
PRELUDE TO ACTION?
Reading Naimi's editorial, the question is whether it
presages a higher level of concern than usual, and whether it is
a prelude to the kingdom boosting production or not. Is it a
final warning before the kingdom opens the taps, or an empty
exercise?
The other question is how Saudi Arabia's evident desire to
see lower prices intersects with reports that the United States,
the United Kingdom and France are discussing the possible
release of strategic stocks?
To have a meaningful chance of changing perceptions and the
trajectory of oil prices, policymakers would need to deploy some
form of "shock and awe" (to use the military term) or a "big
bazooka" (to use the one popular in central banking).
The only thing worse than not acting would be to take policy
measures that fail for being too small.
So a stock release would need to be large. The last two
releases by the International Energy Agency (IEA) have been 60
million barrels (50 percent in the United States, 50 percent
elsewhere) so that provides a benchmark.
To be certain of an impact, a release might need to exceed
this figure, though there are restrictions on how much the U.S.
president can release on his own, and some other IEA members are
extremely unenthusiastic about releasing stocks at this point,
so getting agreement on a symbolically large release number
could prove tricky.
The key question is whether stock releases by IEA member
countries (or a subset of them) could be coupled with an
increase in Saudi output in a bid to flood the market and push
prices lower?
It is not clear whether the United States and its IEA allies
could reach a deal with Saudi Arabia on this sort of coordinated
strategy.
Saudi Arabia is not enthusiastic about efforts to manipulate
oil market volumes to move prices, and even less enthusiastic
about consumer-country interference. But if the Saudis are
serious about wanting lower prices, they might have to
contemplate this option.
Intensive discussions between the United States, United
Kingdom, France and no doubt other consuming countries, first
reported by Reuters, have now been widely confirmed. There is no
doubt Washington will also be sounding out Riyadh.
To what avail is less clear. Naimi may be right prices are
too high, perhaps damagingly so for the global economy, but
others would disagree, and who said the market had to be fully
rational?
The practically non-existent reaction to publication of an
opinion article by the most powerful oil supplier in the world
suggests most traders think he can't or won't do much more.