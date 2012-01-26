(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 26 EU sanctions on Iran's oil
exports. Signs of building economic momentum in the United
States. Renewed recession in Europe. China's slowdown. Forecasts
from the Fed that it expects to leave interest rates at
ultra-low levels until the end of 2014.
Ordinarily any one of these factors would be enough to cause
a sharp move in oil prices. Prominent analysts have warned that
price risks on both the upside and the downside will be
unusually large in 2012. The mantra was "buy volatility".
But it has been a lousy trade so far this year. Front-month
Brent crude futures have barely moved since the
beginning of the month, slashing the value of options. Realised
volatility has fallen to 24 percent on a 30-day trailing basis
(annualised), putting it in the 33rd percentile of the
distribution of daily price changes since 1989.
What's more, trailing measures are still being inflated by
price jumps late last month and when markets re-opened on Jan.
3. Over the last 10 trading days, realised volatility has
plunged to an exceptionally low 12.6 percent, putting it in just
the 3rd percentile for all periods since 1989.
Low levels of realised volatility have begun to filter
through into implied volatility and option values.
Implied volatilities for out of the money puts and calls
(ranging from 25 to 40 percent) remain mildly elevated compared
with the current low level of realised price moves but appear in
line with long-term average levels of volatility (averaging 35
percent since 1989).
Volatility is itself notoriously volatile. The market
alternates unpredictably between periods of much higher than
normal daily price movements (a "wild" state) and periods when
daily moves are much smaller (a "mild" state). No one expects
the calm to last forever. Nevertheless, the lack of price moves
when oil-related news flow has been heavy is remarkable.
One explanation is that large upside and downside price
risks (Iran, the global economy) are cancelling one another out
in investors' minds. Another is that market participants are
struggling to price in a number of low-probability, high-impact
events (such as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz or a
widespread European debt default), which could in theory rock
the market severely but by definition are not very likely to
happen.
Forecasting volatility has proved to be just as tricky as
forecasting the outright direction of prices.
WAITING FOR A NEW STORY
Long-term narratives have also changed. Until recently, most
analysts and investors were confident the only long-term
direction for oil and other commodity prices was up as supply
struggled to match demand from emerging economies. The dominant
narrative was that commodities were in the early stages of a
decades-long super-cycle.
But signs of an aggressive supply-side response in oil, gas
and grains markets have tempered expectations and are forcing a
reassessment of where commodities are in the super-cycle. The
cycle may be more mature than previously expected.
Few analysts or institutional advisers are now prepared to
recommend unambiguous directional exposure to rising prices.
Price increases are no longer outstripping the long-term
carrying cost of positions.
The result is that the oil market has been left without a
dominant narrative for the moment. Malthusian stories about
burgeoning demand in Asia and the rest of the developing world,
and peaking supplies, geopolitical risk, or money supply growth
and inflation have lost their resonance with investors.
So far nothing has come along to replace them, leaving the
market drifting listlessly, still looking for the next big idea.
(editing by Jane Baird)