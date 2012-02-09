(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Alina Dizik

NEW YORK Feb 9 Bruce, a Finnish Lapphund who's best described as a Pomeranian meets Alaskan Husky, will attend the canine equivalent of the Oscars for the first time this year.

His owner is thrilled for the close-up. "He's the love of my life," says Linda Marden, 58, a pharmacist who lives in Memphis with her four-and-a-half-year-old pet.

Marden's Finnish Lapphund is just one of six new breeds taking the stage at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden arena this month. The annual six-hour-long dog show, watched by 3 1/2 million viewers, will feature a total of 185 breeds or varieties, up from 142 in 1990, says co-host David Frei.

But if you want to add one of these pedigreed pooches to your household, be prepared to wait. Showing at Westminster can make rare canine creatures even more exclusive. Most of these breeds already have puppy waiting lists, which may get even longer after appearing in Westminster.

Jan Vincent, 55, mother of six in Alpine, Utah, who breeds Entlebucher Mountain Dogs [pronounced ent-lee-booker], says prospective buyers can expect to wait up to a year and a half to buy a puppy. And prices, ranging from $1,800 to $3,800, may increase after the dog show. Vincent estimates that only 2,500 Entlebucher dogs live in the United States.

The Cesky Terrier, Xoloitzcuintli (pronounced: show-low-eats-queen-tlee), Norwegian Lundehund, and American English Coonhound will also become part of the sporting event this year.

While these dogs bask in the spotlight at Westminster for the first time, they are not truly new, says Lisa Peterson, a spokeswoman for the American Kennel Club in New York.

"It's not a new or made-up breed, [the breed] has been around for decades of centuries and comes from another country of origin," she says.

This year's newest four-legged contestants have origins in Scandinavia, Mexico, Norway, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

The certification process can take from three to 10 years and is what determines entry into Westminster, says AKC's Peterson. The breed's parent clubs must file paperwork and demonstrate that the breeds are available throughout the country and have pure-bred lineage. Owners of the new breeds say the recognition is well deserved.

The Xoloitzcuintli is one of Westminster's most anticipated new breeds; it's hairless with pointy ears.

"I love the look and the primitive nature of the breed," says John Caponetto, a breeder who bought a Xolo more than seven years ago and presides over the parent club.

The Cesky terrier, which resembles a Scottish terrier, is perfect for urban dwellers because it weighs less than 20 pounds.

For owners of the rare breeds, showing their dog at Westminster can cost thousands but is worth the instant recognition, says Peter Rousseau, 41, from Franktown, Colorado, who is showing his champion Lundehund at the dog show for the first time.

Expenses for attending Westminster, including hiring a show-dog handler and transportation, can cost about $3,000, he says.

But a Best in Show for a breed like the Lundehund, which has six toes on each paw that were once used for climbing cliffs, would be the ultimate billboard, he says.

"I wouldn't even dream of it," says Rousseau, who works in the defense technology industry but breeds Lundehunds as a hobby.

Still, a Best in Show is not likely to happen to a new breed, says Westminster's Frei. The white-coated Bichon Frise first appeared at Westminster in 1971 and won best in show 27 years later, which was the fastest for any new breed.

But the Havanese, a Bichon-type lap dog originating in Cuba, has gained plenty of exposure since appearing at Westminster 12 years ago. In 2010, the Havanese was the 31st most popular breed in the United States, up from the 86th spot in 2000, according to AKC registration records. Puppies now cost anywhere from $1,800 to $2,500 and are in high demand because it's a non-shedding family pet. The small dogs are hearty, which contributes to their popularity, says Patricia Enright, a Lindenhurst, New York-based judge for the American Rare Breed Association. A similar breed, the hard-to-find Coton du Tulear, is likely to appear at Westminster in 2014, she says.

Those eager for a star puppy of their own need to factor in the costs of visiting faraway kennels or shipping. Buying one of the newly recognized breeds is a commitment, Vincent says.

"We don't just say, 'Do you want a male or female -- we'll bring it tomorrow,' it doesn't work that way," she says. Buyers often fill out a questionnaire and go through a vetting process to make sure the breed fits their lifestyle. Since there are typically multiple buyers for each puppy, breeders can be choosy in picking their home.

Breeders of these newly introduced rare breeds say that paying - and waiting - for one of their dogs has become a way to own a dog that stands out, much like a designer purse or car.

"It's apparently a status symbol," says Marden, adding that it's important to research a specific breed.

Peterson warns people who take a love-at-first-sight approach. Before investing in one of the new breeds, she suggests consumers get to know the dog's temperament and spend time with the dog.

"Everyone kind of knows what a Golden retriever is like, but do you really know what the Cesky terrier is like," she says. "Everybody needs to do their homework." (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Kenneth Barry)