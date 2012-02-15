By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 15 Anyone who invests in
individual stocks should be aware that they could lose - a lot -
while they are sleeping.
One recent morning, shareholders awoke to learn that
Internet 2.0 darling Groupon had dropped 11 percent from its
previous close before it even opened. Another popular networking
site, TripAdvisor, dropped 17 percent. The big loser that same
night was Diamond Foods, which announced a management shakeup
and an accounting problem after the market closed. It lost 41.4
percent of its value before it opened the next morning.
That's a really frightening overnight scenario. Even though
stock exchanges might be officially closed, extended trading
allows investors to buy and sell for several hours in the
evening and at least an hour in the morning. Good and bad news
-- earnings reports, downgrades, big contracts -- can cause big
reactions in company share prices.
What can investors do about it? Precious little. Here are
some tips from the pros.
-- Start by buying stocks that are a little bit safe. It's
pretty impossible to predict when a company will have an
accounting mess on its hands, but it's easier to choose
companies that have what Morningstar analysts like to call "a
moat." Companies that aren't expensive relative to their
earnings, and that are less volatile than the market in general
have a bit of a moat.
Paul Larson, an equities expert at Morningstar, tells
investors to pay special attention to balance sheets. "Companies
that don't have debt, don't go bankrupt," he said. So companies
like that still might lose money overnight, but they won't lose
all.
-- Buy the right number of companies. If all you invest in
are individual stocks, you should own between 20 and 30
companies, suggests Pat Dorsey of The Sanibel Captiva Trust
Company, a money management firm. For individual investors who
are not professionals, it's better to diversify via mutual funds
or exchange traded funds, and buy only a few individual
companies to supplement that.
"Fewer is better because that way you can really get to know
the companies; you can listen to conference calls, read the
reports and make more rational decisions," he said.
-- Don't try to stay up late trading yourself. Extended
hours trading tends to be thin and volatile, so you are unlikely
to get a good price for your shares anyway.
"You're going to receive a very poor execution," says
Dorsey. Furthermore, those extended market traders may also be
panicking and overreact, overselling a stock that's merely had
an earnings blip. Charles Rotblut, of the American Association
of Individual Investors, tells members they shouldn't even start
trading for the first 30 minutes after the market opens in the
morning. "Let the initial volatility work itself through, and
then you can get a better sense of where the stock is."
-- Don't bother to set stop-loss orders. That's a strategy
sometimes recommended to investors who own a lot of shares of a
stock they are emotionally attached to, or one that has gone up
considerably. It puts in an automatic order to sell when shares
drop below a certain level. But that can backfire: If your
shares take a deep dive and then recover, you can end up
automatically selling a stock you don't even want to sell at a
price well below where it ends up. Furthermore, stop-loss orders
don't get triggered by price changes in extended-hours trading,
so setting one up wouldn't help you in an after-hours meltdown.
-- Decide whether to hold shares on the merits. If you wake
up one morning and one of your stocks has given up big ground
overnight, don't sell - or buy - in a knee-jerk reaction. Decide
whether the company still has the same long-term outlook you
originally had in mind when you bought it. If so, hold on, or
use the sell-off to buy more. If something big and bad happened
and you no longer like the company, sell. You won't get out at
the top, but chances are you won't get out at the bottom either.
For example, Groupon, which closed on February 8, 2012, at
$24.58 a share, and opened the following morning at $21.68 a
share, is now selling at just over $19.
-- Just suck it up. Most experts say that losing money while
you sleep is just one of the risks you take when you buy
individual stocks. "That's why you get a higher return with
stocks than with bonds," says Dorsey.
Get used to it, or do something else with your money. And
sleep tight.