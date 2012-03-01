(In the 10th paragraph, corrects the name of the company to
Financial Engines, from Retirement Engines.)
By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON Feb 29 Will the baby boomers
be the only generation to retire with 401(k) plans? It could
happen.
Last week many of the nation's biggest thinkers on
retirement got together in a Senate hearing room to discuss the
future of pensions and retirement. There were representatives of
unions, employers, financial services providers, government
agencies and consumer groups. And the only thing they all seemed
to agree on was this: The 401(k) plan has been sort of a
failure.
Those are strong words, and probably overstate the case.
Current and future retirees now have some $4.3 trillion for
retirement that wouldn't be there if it weren't for their 401(k)
and other defined contribution accounts, so it's hard to declare
them a complete failure.
But policymakers are now looking beyond the once-vaunted
401(k) because it has two significant shortcomings:(1) It's not
powerful enough to secure the retirements of low-income workers
who can't afford to stash away enough money; and (2) It leaves
each accountholder alone to manage risks. Without being able to
pool risk, participants have to settle for lower returns and
lower withdrawals.
That cuts the amount that they can spend in retirement, and
reduces the likelihood that their money will last until they
die.
There is one other reason that retirement analysts are
rethinking the 401(k). Financial services firms -- the mutual
funds, insurance companies and investment managers who currently
are holding that $4.3 trillion for the nation's workers -- don't
want to hand it over when the baby boom generation asks for its
cash.
There are a lot of proposals and products floating around
now that are designed to address these shortcomings and issues.
The Obama Administration is trying to encourage workers to think
about products (like insurance policies and other investment
vehicles) that could guarantee workers lifetime income.
One type of policy proposal would divert 401(k) funding
(either prospectively, or, in some cases, using existing assets)
to buy into more pension-like plans. Hank Kim of the National
Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems is proposing
that states, already used to running efficient pension plans,
could run private pensions for small employers. Plans advanced
by a broad spectrum of experts, including Teresa Ghilarducci of
the New School for Social Research, C. Eugene Steuerle of the
Urban Institute and Richard Shea of Covington & Burling, would
compel employees and employers to put money towards pension-like
guaranteed plans.
Already in the market are products designed to convert
existing 401(k) balances into lifetime money streams, and those
products are coming on strong. Subsidiaries of insurers like
Prudential Financial Inc and ING Groep NV are
offering hybrid products within 401(k) plans that seem like
annuities but offer greater freedoms: Both will guarantee
lifetime income off of 401(k) assets for a 1 percent annual fee,
but participants get some growth and can change their minds and
withdraw assets at any time.
Other investment companies, like Vanguard, offer mutual
funds that will automate distributions (though not guarantee
lifetime income) for investors. Financial Engines, an
independent advisory company, offers a retirement income program
through 401(k) plans that is designed to last a lifetime, though
it stops short of that guarantee.
Anyone under the age of 50 should watch that space; policy
changes down the road could change the shape of their retirement
savings significantly, and everything from a curtailing of
401(k) tax breaks to new state-run programs is under
consideration somewhere, by somebody.
But people over the age of 50 should devote extra care to
watching these developments. Baby boomers who spent their
careers building up those 401(k) accounts aren't going to catch
the next wave of retirement plans; they're going to have to live
on their savings. Here's a bit of advice for them.
-- Make compromises. If you put all of your money into some
kind of guaranteed-for-life product, you typically lock in low
returns and you often lose the ability to get your money back.
If you keep all of your money invested for growth and pull out
withdrawals on your own, you could run out of it before you die.
But if you annuitize just a portion of your money, you are free
to invest the rest more aggressively.
-- You don't have to rush. Everyone keeps telling boomers
that they will probably have retirements that last for decades,
so there's no need to panic and lock up your money in some kind
of super-safe, super-low-yielding instrument on the first day of
your retirement. The older you are when you buy a lifetime
product, the bigger the monthly benefits.
Furthermore, money locked away now in annuities is not going
to get top dollar returns because interest rates are
comparatively low. You can buy a little now and a little later,
or just wait until later. Another reason to do that? Products
are improving, with more benefits and lower fees. It's sort of
like buying a flat screen and then being sorry you didn't wait.
-- Prepare to pay. The idea of guaranteed lifetime income is
nice, but it's not free. When you turn your assets over to an
insurance company for a lifetime annuity, you give up the cash
forever. Even if you go for one of the relatively new hybrid
products, there are fees. The Prudential and ING products each
charge 1 percent of assets a year for the guarantee -- not
counting the investment management fees for the funds in their
plans. And the more complicated a product is, the harder it is
to unpack. If you're looking at a hybrid, consider: (1) how you
can get your money back; and: (2) how much are the underlying
fund fees; (3) how much lifetime income are you promised; (4)
how solid is the guarantee; and (4) what are your total all-in
costs?
-- You always have options. The financial services world is
large and competitive, and there's no law that says you have to
keep your money in your 401(k) forever. When you retire, you can
roll it over into a private individual retirement account at an
independent firm like Vanguard or Charles Schwab Corp
or eTrade or Fidelity. That opens up a universe of insurance and
investment products that could help take you all the way to 100
and beyond. Research carefully; without the 401(k) wrapper, you
may not get bargain-priced institutional products that can save
you money. But the new products to come, and all the
competition, should take care of that.
