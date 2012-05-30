By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 30 Amid all the gloom and doom
about forced retirement, skyrocketing healthcare costs and nest
egg-cracking financial markets, there's another threat facing
baby boomers: future tax liabilities.
The generation that has depended solely on 401(k)s and
tax-deferred individual retirement accounts may not realize how
much of a tax hit it will take when it starts withdrawing the
money and living on it.
With the prospect of rising tax rates after the Bush tax
cuts expire, some retirees could find themselves paying even
more in taxes than they did when they were working. "It
continues to surprise our clients that taxes are that big of an
expense in retirement," says Mark Davis of SunTrust Investment
Services, Inc.
He estimates that clients who optimize retirement
withdrawals to minimize their taxes can end up with as much as
33 percent more to spend in retirement years than they would if
they ignored the impact of taxes.
How to do that? Here are a few options.
-- Build a tax-diversified portfolio going in. If all your
savings are locked away in a 401(k) or tax-deferred IRA, you
will end up paying income taxes on all your withdrawals. It's
better to have other accounts to pull money out of.
To really optimize your post-retirement withdrawals to
minimize taxes, it would be good to have a tax-deferred account,
a tax-free account (such as a Roth IRA or a healthcare savings
account) and a regular taxable investment account. You can use
the taxable account to take capital losses as they occur, and to
keep income taxed at lower capital gains and dividend rates.
-- Consider taxes as you decide when to start your Social
Security benefits. That's a complex consideration, so it's best
to have an expert with a spreadsheet help you. The basic issue
is this: Many advisers recommend that you delay starting your
benefits as long as possible, to maximize the monthly payments
you'll ultimately receive. But if you have to withdraw money
from a tax-deferred account to live on while you're waiting to
start Social Security, that could backfire. If your combined
marginal state and local tax rate is 35 percent, and you're
deferring $20,000 in Social Security, that could conceivably
cost you as much as $7,000 a year to defer those benefits.
-- Know your limits. It's good to know your tax bracket and
whether or not you are on the verge of being in a higher or
lower bracket. For example, the 25 percent federal tax bracket
starts at $35,350 in income ($70,700 for couples filing
jointly)and runs all the way up to $85,650 for single filers and
$142,700 for joint filers. If you have multiple accounts, you
can finesse your withdrawals to keep your marginal income below
a bracket line.
-- Don't forget Social Security taxes. It is likely, though
not certain, that you will have to include a portion of your
Social Security benefits into your taxable income. If your
income, including 50 percent of your benefits, exceeds $25,000
for singles or $32,000 for couples, then half of your benefits
will be taxable. Once that figure exceeds $34,000 for singles
and $44,000 for couples, 85 percent of your benefits would be
taxable. That means you could end up giving back as much as 21
cents in taxes for every dollar in benefits you collect.
If you can use withdrawals from tax-free accounts to keep
your income below that breakpoint, that would save you money,
too.
To get an idea of whether and how much of your Social
Security benefits will be taxed, you can use the calculator at
the website of CompleteTax ().
-- Optimize what you put where. Bond and bank account
interest is typically taxed at higher ordinary income levels,
while dividends and capital gains are taxed at lower levels,
which currently max out at 15 percent. So match up the right
investments in the right vehicle, suggests Davis. That means
putting your bonds in a tax-deferred rollover IRA (or tax-free
Roth)and putting your stocks in a regular taxable account.
-- Don't forget munibonds. Interest on municipal bonds is
typically not subject to state and local taxes, so folks in
high-tax states might find these bonds or the mutual funds that
hold them attractive. And there is a bonus there: In recent
topsy-turvy markets, munis have skirted, and occasionally
out-yielded U.S. Treasuries. That's unusual. If you are going to
invest in munis for income, don't put them in a tax-free or
tax-deferred account.
-- Where you live matters. It's not just the cost of living
that makes some places, such as Florida and Delaware, retiree
magnets -- it's the fact that those states have much lower state
tax structures. Florida has no income tax at all. If you're
going to be living solely on tax-deferred withdrawals, Florida
might start seeming more attractive than you ever thought it
would be.
-- Remember not to let the tail wag the dog. You can have a
richer retirement life if you keep taxes to a minimum, but - of
course - taxes shouldn't be the driver in how you invest, where
you live, or how you run your life. Use strategies like these to
minimize taxes when you can, but don't make them the focal point
of your retirement plan or day.