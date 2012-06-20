By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON, June 20
WASHINGTON, June 20 Within a week, the U.S.
Supreme Court is likely to rule on the landmark 2010 health care
law that President Obama - for better or worse - made the
centerpiece of his initial time in office.
Conventional wisdom holds that the court will 'vote' mostly
along party lines w ith a 50-50 chance of invalidating at least
th e p art of the program that requires Americans to buy health
insurance. But that means the high court is equally likely to
uphold the law, much of which has not gone into effect yet.
What's that to you?
The political consequences may be immediate and severe, but
the personal ramifications will be less extreme. Nobody should
expect to lose part or all of their coverage overnight, and
health costs won't immediately ratchet up or down in response.
"We've gotten assurances that insurers and employers won't
change anything mid-stream, and will hang on for a while," said
Jeff Munn, a benefits consultant with Fidelity Investments, who
works with employers.
He suggests that the earliest consumers would see any impact
from a decision would be at open-enrollment time, which usually
comes in the fall.
But healthcare consumers - covered or not - should be ready
for the decision, and for some of the l onger-range i mplications.
Here are a few steps you may have to take after the Su premes
we igh in.
-- Shop for your kids' coverage. Already in effect is a
provision that allows parents to keep their young adults covered
by their family health insurance policies until they turn 26.
Those 20-somethings won't be dumped overboard, even if the high
court throws the entire Affordable Care Act into the round file.
Maybe that's because that age cohort usually is profitable to
insurers, but several major insurers have stepped up to say that
they would keep that coverage anyway.
Less likely to last long term, in the face of a Supreme
Court nullification, would be the provisions that eliminate
pre-existing conditions as a reason to deny children coverage.
Carrie McLean, an expert with private insurance broker
ehealthinsurance.com, said she has heard several major carriers
promise to keep that rule in place, at least for a while. But
some carriers have also dropped child-only policies because of
that provision.
So, why shop for separate insurance for your child or young
adult? If they are healthy, they may be able to get better
coverage cheaper than you can get folding them into your
employers' plan. It's worth comparison shopping, under any
scenario.
-- Grab a rebate check. The law requires health insurers to
spend at least 80 percent of their premiums on medical care, and
to refund to customers amounts over the remaining 20 percent
that would be grabbed by profit and overhead. Insurance
companies have already done the math for 2011, and several will
be sending checks back to consumers . To see whether your
insurer is paying rebates in your state, check the map at the
web site of Consumers Union (). If the court invalidates this part of the law, that might be
the last check insurers send.
-- Get a thorough checkup. McLean says that insurers say
they'll continue to cover preventive care that the Affordable
Care Act requires them to cover - such as mammograms,
colonoscopies, immunizations and more. But if the entire law is
nullified, some of those tests may go away, especially if
medical boards keep doing studies that throw their value into
question.
The law also expands the preventive services that are free
to Medicare participants. If the entire law is invalidated, that
population could lose their free prostate, breast and colon
cancer screenings.
-- Plan your retirement carefully. If the court allows the
entire law to stand, medical consumers will have similar
protections in every state by the time it is fully implemented
in 2014. But if the individual mandate portion is knocked out,
the variance from one state to anot her wil l matter a lot.
Some seven states now have "guaranteed issue" - meaning they
ban the use of pre-existing conditions as a reason for denying
coverage - without having individual purchase mandates, says Sam
Gibbs, who as president of eHealth Government Systems, is
helping to establish some state exchanges. He says that it
doesn't typically cost very much more to buy insurance in those
states than it does in Massachusetts, the one state that does
require everyone to buy coverage.
Early retirees, who may be too young for Medicare and tend
to have some pre-existing condition or another by the time they
are pushing 60, would have the greatest incentive to pick a
state with consumer-friendly healthcare policies. It would be a
factor, like tax rates, to consider when deciding whether and
where to move.
-- Lifetime caps could come back. This could be the most
dangerous part for consumers who have serious and expensive
illnesses. Many privately-sold plans offer lifetime coverage
caps that are low enough to blow through quickly. Those caps are
prohibited by this law. If that prohibition goes away,
employer-sponsored plans would still largely avoid caps,
suggests McLean, but private plans might reinstitute them. It
would be wise to shop carefully for a cap-free policy.
-- Prepare to pay. Healthcare costs are going to rise 7.5
percent in 2013, even with healthcare reform, according to a
study by PricewaterhouseCoopers. The federal Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services recently estimated that by 2021,
total U.S. spending on health care could hit $4.8 tril lion -
with or w ithout the healthcare law. Some providers say that
without the individual mandate or Affordable Care Act limits on
pricing and profits, individual consumers will pay more for
their health care and their insurance coverage. That's starting
to seem like a given, regardless of what the high court does.
-- Get ready for homework in the fall. Employees who get
their coverage at work will most likely face new choices during
the fall open-enrollment season, whether or not the court
changes current law. If the justices wipe out the Affordable
Care Act protections, there may be more costs for less coverage.
Even with the law in place, policies are likely to have more
fine print in terms of required co-pays, co-insurance, premiums,
included and exempted coverage and the like. So, keep an eye on
the high court, but study your health insurance glossary while
you're waiting.