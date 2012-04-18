By Linda Stern
It sets in by the time workers hit their late 50s, even
though they are told they should work for another decade or so
to maximize their retirement security. But it hits for real
about five years before an expected retirement date. It's the
period that Prudential Financial Inc calls "the red zone" and
another insurance company, Allianz Life Insurance Company of
North America, calls "the transitional phase."
Both of those companies talk about that pre-retirement
period in the context of selling annuities -- insurance products
that offer tax benefits and lifetime income in exchange for
large sums of money. But buying insurance or some other
financial product is the easy part of retirement planning; the
hard work should happen first.
Here are some guidelines for getting through that phase with
a minimum of stress and strain.
-- Get specific about life planning. This can be the most
challenging part of the exercise; the rest is just numbers. What
are the activities you really care about? Where do you want to
travel and need to travel? What kind of lifestyle do you think
you will have? There are ways to get help with this. The
University of North Carolina at Asheville runs "Creative
Retirement Exploration" weekends ().
A variety of books and websites claim to be able to help with
lifestyle planning. Mutual fund company T. Rowe Price has a new
interactive online exercise called "Ready 2 Retire" (here)
that walks older workers through some of these questions.
-- Become a Social Security savant. The program is
complicated, but will make a significant contribution to almost
everyone who retires in the United States. There are a series of
strategies you can use to maximize your benefits, especially if
you are married. Couples can tag-team their benefits, claim them
and suspend them, defer them and more.
It makes sense to get a good numbers person, an actuary or
an accountant, who understands all of this, to help you figure
out which strategy is best for you. At least one company, Social
Security Solutions () claims
to have all of that down to a science. For a fee, it will come
up with a comprehensive benefits plan for you.
-- Do a health-care plan. Private health insurance will
change over the next few years, regardless of whether the Obama
healthcare reform law is permitted to stand. And it's impossible
to predict the future in the way that some companies ask you to.
For example, T. Rowe Price asks: "Where would you prefer to
receive long-term care? At home, adult day-care center, assisted
living facility, nursing home?"
But you can figure out if you're covered for gaps before
Medicare kicks in at 65 and afterwards. How is your health? Do
you need to be near certain medical facilities? What drugs do
you take regularly? Will they be covered under Medicare? What
are your personal priorities in a gap-filling policy and how
cheaply and reliably can you fulfill them?
-- Take inventory of all of your assets. Retirement
accounts, savings, company retirement plans, the value of your
home and more. Take the time between now and actual retirement
to decide, either on your own or with expert help, which of
those assets will fund your early retirement and which will fund
your late retirement and how much they will allow you to spend.
-- Study taxes, too. Learn about the tax properties of those
various baskets of money. Which ones will provoke taxable events
when you withdraw money? Does your state and municipality offer
any property or income tax breaks to retirees? How much could
you save on taxes if you moved in retirement? Taxes are just one
line item in a family budget, but retirees have a lot of options
for managing their tax bills.
-- Get real numbers. Ask your employer and the Social
Security Administration exactly how much you have coming to you
in retirement benefits at various years.
-- Organize your debts. It may be okay to go into retirement
with debts, especially something like a very low interest rate
mortgage. But not if you have to withdraw tax-deferred money to
make payments on high interest loans. Furthermore, once you are
retired, it may be harder to line up a home equity line of
credit. So prepare to pay off the loans you don't want to keep,
and lock in the ones you do.
-- Think about getting help. The most expensive, dangerous
decision you can make at this stage is choosing the wrong
financial adviser and turning all of your money over to him or
her. Don't rush to consolidate all of your money with one
person, even if you eventually move in that direction. Figure
out what aspects of retirement financial planning you do or do
not need help with. Learn about the different kinds of financial
advisers and what they specialize in. Talk to several before
choosing your favorite.
-- Survey retirement services. Big discount brokers and
mutual fund companies will do a lot for a little in terms of
organizing and automating retirement withdrawals for you. Local
nonprofits and governments offer many services and activities to
retirees at free or reduced cost.
-- Line up your next gig. Do you want to go cold turkey,
working full-tilt one day, and be fully retired the next? If
not, use the last three or four years before retirement getting
ready for the next phase. Take classes, set up a side business
or start laying the groundwork for Phase II, so that when
retirement comes, you're ready. It also helps to spend money
while you are still earning it. Outfit your retirement wood-shop
or art studio before you stop working; the expenses will be
easier to bear.
-- Start doing lifestyle experiments. If you intend to
dramatically change your life in retirement, use your vacations
between now and then to live a little. Travel to the places
where you expect to spend time. Immerse in weekend activities
like the ones you think will take up your days when you're done
working. You may even change your mind about retiring, but
you'll have fun on the way.