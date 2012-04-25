By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON, April 25
several weeks, dozens of publicly held companies will release
their quarterly reports. Welcome to earnings season.
Sigh. So many companies, so little desire to slog through
all those financial statements.
But slog you must, if you are a person who invests in
individual companies. "People buy individual stocks because they
want greater control over their portfolio," says Charles Rotblut
of the American Association of Individual Investors. "But if
you want that control, then the tradeoff is, you have to put in
extra time to read those reports."
Of course, journalists at Reuters and elsewhere read so you
don't have to. Many news articles about earnings reports cut to
the chase with the important information up high, so you can
skim the story to get the gist of it.
Here are some other earnings season shortcuts that can help
you extract the most important information without giving up
your entire spring season to do it.
-- Read, don't trade. Unless you are a cyborg, you're not
going to beat the computer traders who move stocks (often after
the markets are closed) immediately upon release of the earnings
reports. "You will never be fast enough to profit from trading
on these reports," says David Hultstrom, a Woodstock, Georgia,
financial adviser.
Companies' share prices already reflect what the market
players expect to see in the report, he says. If earnings do
better than expected, traders will immediately reprice the stock
higher. If they do worse, the price will immediately go down.
-- A miss is more significant than a beat. Companies do try
to ready investors for their earnings reports by telegraphing
their expectations to analysts. But it's also common for
companies and analysts to lowball, so everyone can be pleasantly
surprised when results are better than expected. So far this
season (during which results are being reported for the first
quarter of 2012), 77 percent of companies reported earnings that
beat expectations, according to figures compiled through April
24 by Thomson Reuters.
A company that beats expectations, then, is sort of like an
above-average kid at Lake Wobegon: average.
On the other hand, when a company misses expected earnings,
that can signify a bigger problem.
-- Ask why. Not every 'miss' means the company is in
trouble. For example, Rotblut says he expects most of the
utilities to report underwhelming earnings for the first quarter
because the winter was exceptionally mild. Does that mean you
should give up on a company? Probably not. Sometimes sales will
slow because a company is about to push out a new product line
and has stopped shipping or marketing their old products. That
can be a good sign, not a bad one.
-- Look at costs. Is your company paying a lot more for the
materials it needs to do its business? If so, does it have
enough of a leading position in the market to pass those costs
through to customers? If not, you may see a squeezing of the
profit margins. That's usually not good. But in some
commodity-dependent companies, like energy companies, it may be
normal operating procedure.
-- Dig deep when there are special write-offs. Sometimes,
companies will stick all their troubles into one quarterly
report, so it looks like they have big losses. And instant
traders will buy the stock and prop up the price, because they
think the company looks fundamentally good and the
house-cleaning is a good thing. But jumping to either conclusion
is wrong: A company concentrating long-term losses into one
quarter may be done with them, or not. And the real question
shareholders should ask is: Why did they have those losses in
the first place?
-- Know your industry. Each one has its own jargon and its
own bogeys. For retailers, it is same store sales. For hotels,
it is "RevPAR" - revenue per available room. Airlines have load
factors, and railroads have car volumes. If you don't understand
the jargon in a report you're reviewing, Rotblut has a simple
answer: Go to Google, and learn it.
-- Compare apples to apples. Don't just read the report of
the company you own. Check its key metrics - earnings growth,
price-earnings ratio, profit margins - against the same data for
its key competitors. And when you are looking at sales and
profit figures, don't compare one quarter to the last, because
for many industries the patterns are seasonal. Instead, compare
sales and profits to those reported during the same quarter a
year earlier.
-- Think long term.