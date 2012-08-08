By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON Aug 8 Even if you're healthy,
medical costs are likely to take up a large and growing
percentage of your retirement budget.
So say experts who have crunched the numbers and come up
with some frightening estimates of just how much Medicare
premiums, drug costs and the occasional illness will set you
back.
A healthy moderate-income couple of 45-year-olds can expect
to spend $1.7 million on healthcare over their retirement years,
not counting funds spent on dental and vision care, reports HVS
Financial, a Danvers, Massachusetts, consulting firm that does
healthcare expense modeling for financial advisers, the
insurance industry and more.
By HVS's calculations, when that couple retires at 66, it
should have $122,541 set aside (assuming 8 percent annual
returns) just to cover its medical costs. (His firm's software
allows financial advisers to drill down into these numbers; it
also offers reports to consumers at its website,
Fidelity Investments has reported that a couple of 65-year
olds retiring today on average would need $240,000 banked to pay
for healthcare, but other private firms are circulating even
more breathtaking estimates.
Those numbers are big enough to raise questions about how
pre-retirees should prepare, and how those who are already
retired should manage their finances to cover their healthcare
costs. Here are a few pointers:
-- Your health profile may matter less than your income in
terms of how much you ultimately spend. It's true that some
unlucky people have severe and chronic illnesses that drain
their household budgets. But many people will insure against
runaway costs by buying a high-end supplemental Medigap
insurance policy that will cover expenses that Medicare won't,
says Sunit Patel, a retirement healthcare expert with Fidelity.
That makes their healthcare costs more predictable and
manageable.
What may push up your healthcare costs is being wealthy --
Medicare premiums for Part B (which covers outpatient care) and
Part D (for drugs) are on a steep scale. Folks at the top of the
scale (singles earning more than $214,000 or couples making in
excess of $428,000) can expect to spend almost $2 million more
in their lifetimes on Medicare premiums, says Dan McGrath,
director of funding strategies at HVS.
-- You may want to mentally segregate healthcare costs
during the savings years. Many retirement experts tell people to
guesstimate their annual retirement income requirements at 80
percent of their last year's working income. That's a
seat-of-the-pants figure that probably overstates most people's
long-term needs, and tends to be pretty inaccurate.
But Fidelity's Sunit Patel suggests that many retirement
expenses -- like clothing, travel, food and the like -- are
somewhat elastic, and retirees can cut down on what they spend.
Healthcare costs are less elastic. He recommends that
pre-retired couples plan to accumulate enough for their
healthcare needs (such as his $240,000 for couples figure) AND
enough other savings and investments to cover roughly 60 percent
of their working income.
Separately, HVS's McGrath says that healthcare costs tend to
make up 30 percent of retirement expenses. So a couple saving a
round $1 million might consider $300,000 of it to be earmarked
for healthcare costs.
-- But you may not want to invest them separately. Setting
aside an amount of money mentally to cover medical costs isn't a
bad idea, but treating that pot of money differently may not
make sense. For example, it sounds logical to take that money
and invest it in healthcare companies or mutual funds on the
theory that it would grow roughly in line with healthcare costs.
But that correlation doesn't hold up, says Patel. It makes more
sense, during the working and savings years to keep the money
invested as part of a more broadly diversified portfolio.
-- After retirement, you may have to manage income. Big
income-producing events, such as the sale of a vacation home or
large 401(k) withdrawals, could push you into higher Medicare
premium levels. McGrath points out that a couple living on
$100,000 of income (including taxable income and tax-free income
from items like municipal bonds) would be well below the higher
premium limits. But if one of the spouses died, the remaining
spouse would be pushed into a higher premium category (which
starts at $85,000 for singles) at the same income level.
Couples who expect large 401(k) distributions can start to
move that money into a Roth IRA gradually, so it doesn't produce
large bumps in income. Wealthy people who expect to see very
high taxable income after they become Medicare eligible may
choose to invest in more costly but tax-protected vehicles like
life insurance, suggests McGrath. But that would require some
serious analysis to see whether the cost of the insurance itself
would be justified by the tax and premium savings.
-- There are two kinds of costs to cover. If the bulk of
your retirement healthcare expenses will be in premiums, as
Patel suggests is true for the majority, then it makes sense to
manage retirement income so that it is there for those monthly
payments. That might mean setting aside enough money in a
low-cost and inflation-protected fixed annuity to cover monthly
payments. But if you end up with lesser coverage and risk large
out-of-pocket costs for medical disasters, then you would be
better off leaving more of your money invested and under your
own control, so you could withdraw large chunks if an
unfortunate event hits.
-- None of that solves the long-term care problem. Anyone
who becomes chronically ill or frail enough to need help with
the activities of daily living - bathing and eating and the like
- will need buckets of money to cover care in home or in an
assisted living facility. With companies leaving the long-term
care insurance business in droves, coverage for that is getting
harder to find and more and more expensive. Right now, that's a
problem without a good solution for most people. Another plan,
for another day.