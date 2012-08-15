By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 15 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke has added his name to the long list of people who
believe we should measure prosperity in terms of happiness and
life satisfaction, instead of just dollars and data.
In a recent speech before a group of international
researchers, Bernanke talked about the difference between
happiness -- a subjective and transitory feeling -- and
well-being, which is a longer-term measure. He said that keys to
finding long-term life satisfaction include "a strong sense of
support from belonging to a family or core group and a broader
community, a sense of control over one's life, a feeling of
confidence or optimism about the future, and an ability to adapt
to changing circumstances."
This is a subject of some long-standing interest to the Fed
chief. In 2010 he delivered a memorable commencement address
titled "The economics of happiness" (a vailable here,) . In both speeches, he conceded that while money may not buy
all happiness, it helps.
People in societies that are sufficiently well-off to
provide an education, decent healthcare and a clean, safe place
to live are happier than those who are so impoverished that they
have to struggle for all of those things. Having a
lottery-winner's bank account does not guarantee more happiness,
but having enough money to buy yourself the occasional treat or
luxury helps.
The good news, for folks who agree with the Fed chairman, is
that there are well-documented ways to get a bigger (happier)
bang for your buck, on a very personal level.
Here's how to deploy your resources to maximize your
enjoyment of life. Hint: It's not about the car.
-- Fund a group activity. The factor most highly correlated
to life satisfaction is having family, friends and community
connections. Maybe that means joining a church, or being in a
band or a book club, or hosting regular potluck dinners with
neighbors.
-- Go on vacation. There is a lot of research behind the
idea that experiences are worth more, in terms of happiness,
than things. That is because time improves experiences in memory
while it tends to desensitize us to things. So if you get a hot
tub or a new TV or car, and you use them day after day, you
start getting used to them and perhaps stop appreciating them.
But if you take a special trip, you will stop being bothered by
the flat tire or lost luggage and instead remember fondly -- if
somewhat fuzzily -- how much fun you had while you were
traveling.
-- Get tools and supplies for a hobby. Becoming so engrossed
in an activity that you lose track of time is called a state of
"flow" and it is associated with a higher level of life
satisfaction. For some people, that might mean buying power
tools and puttering in a woodshop; someone else might get there
by learning to use design software, canning jam or playing
piano.
-- Buy a treadmill, or a jump rope, or just some sneakers.
It doesn't have to be a super-expensive P90X workout plan, but
anything that gets you moving stimulates those endorphins that
elevate your mood. That's science!
-- Buy a scrapbook or journal. "Savoring" a good experience
by writing about it, thinking about it, or even posting your
pictures on Facebook actually increases your enjoyment. Or as
Bernanke has said, "happiness can be promoted by fighting the
natural human tendency to become entirely adapted to your
circumstances." If you eat fresh tomatoes three times a day for
the entire month of August, you might stop thinking about how
delicious they are. At the end of the day, you can take a few
minutes to write in your gratitude journal about how truly fresh
and sweet those heirlooms were, and that will cause you to enjoy
them even more. (But it will probably make you less happy if you
go back and read that journal entry next December, when you are
eating cardboardy out-of-season tomatoes.)
-- Spend money on systems. Having control over your life
provides a huge happiness boost. Sometimes you get to have
control over big issues, like taking a stand with your boss or
your kid (assuming they are not the same person.) Sometimes,
it's just having the right calendar, contact manager and
computer backup system.
-- Donate to a small and/or local charity. There is a lot of
academic research backing up the hypothesis that money spent on
others delivers more good feelings than money spent on yourself.
But new research from Lara Beth Aknin at the University of
British Columbia in Vancouver takes that further: "The emotional
benefits of giving appear to be greatest when the giver feels a
social connection with the recipient and also feels that their
gift has made a meaningful impact." Hence the little local gift
-- it enables you to see the impact your donation has.
-- Buy time. Ben Bernanke did not say this, but if you are
working 60 hours a week and arguing with your spouse about who
vacuums the living room, you can probably make yourself happy by
hiring someone to clean your house. The same principle applies
for lawn mowing and the occasional convenience food dinner.
Especially if you use the extra time to do one of the other
things on this list, and not playing solitaire on your iPhone.