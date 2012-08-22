By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 22 Meet George Papadopoulos. By
day he's a certified public accountant and financial planner. At
night, he uses the same analytical skills for his hobby: cashing
in big-time on travel rewards.
Recently he took his family of four on an Amtrak trip from
Ann Arbor, Michigan, through Chicago, Los Angeles and Seattle in
a luxe sleeper car, using Amtrak points. His out-of-pocket
costs? Meals and tips. Before that, he went on a Carnival cruise
with his wife to the western Caribbean -- paid for entirely with
rewards points from his Capital One Venture Card.
Papadopoulos is hardcore, and he is not alone. There is a
cadre of people who make points their serious avocation, and
that distinguishes them significantly from people like me. I get
points randomly and waste them on trips that have so many
inconvenient stopovers and surcharges, I don't save anything.
And so, I asked George and a few other key players for their
best advice. Here it is.
-- Go big, or go home. Sign up for multiple programs and
keep track of all of them via a Web-based service like
Points.com or AwardWallet.com. If you want to make the rewards
really rewarding, be willing to spend a significant amount of
time looking for deals, comparing bonuses and managing your
rewards. Otherwise, you will just be a dabbler like me, and that
can end up costing you money, time and brain power.
-- Follow the bloggers and the chatters. "These are very
generous communities, everyone is willing to help," says
Angelina Aucello, another hobbyist who recently traveled, along
with her fiance, from her East Rutherford, New Jersey, home to
Hong Kong (nonstop), Macau, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore and back
to New York for a total cost of $194.35 per ticket, plus points,
on Cathay Pacific Airways. Popular online points
communities - where users share promotions and tips - include
BoardingArea.com, Flyertalk.com, and MilePoint.com.
It also helps to follow specific airlines and hotels on
Twitter and to "like" them on Facebook. You will see
deals early.
-- Get a "workhorse" credit card, but do not limit yourself
to one. Summer Hull, who blogs under Mommypoints.com, says she
uses a variety of rewards cards but currently prefers Chase Ink
Bold, which is giving 5 points per dollar spent on
telecommunications like cell phone and cable bills, as well as
at office supply stores. Her technique for maximizing card
points: Use different cards for different purchases, so you are
getting the most points per card. Charge (and pay off every
month) everything.
A perennially popular card for people trying to accumulate
travel points is the Capital One Venture Card, which allows
users to "spend" their points like cash on all travel.
-- Match up credit card points with the program that will
make the most of them. Hull says that Chase will give her one
cent per point in cash back, but she can get 2 cents per point
if she uses those points at United Airlines or Hyatt
Hotels.
-- Find your own flights. Use online databases like
OneWorld.com, specific airline websites, and the travel
aggregators like Kayak.com. If you really want to get serious,
you can pay $10 a month to join ExpertFlyer.com, where you will
gain access to comprehensive flight, seat and award data for
more than 400 airlines. Once you have found your perfect
itinerary, contact the airline you want to fly, with your points
in hand.
-- Start online, but don't be afraid of the phone. If you
can book your flight/room on the website of the airline or hotel
you want to use, all is good. But some airlines do not give easy
online access to partner flights or all flights. If you are not
seeing what you want, it may be worth call. Some airlines may
charge you a booking fee of $25 or so, but if they will get you
flights you can't get yourself, it could be worth it.
-- Call back. Every airline agent is an individual. Some
know more about all the flights and some know less. Some are
more helpful than others. If you get one agent who is not being
helpful (or whom you think is charging too much), you can call
back and try another agent.
-- Don't assume the obvious. The big mistake I made most
recently was in thinking I would get maximum value for my
British Airways miles by actually flying British Airways. I was
wrong. The best values can often be found by flying on partners
in places where your points airline does not fly, says
Papadopoulos. Using British Airways miles on American Airlines
for domestic U.S. flights will get you far more for
the money.
-- Every trip does not have to be a big one. You can either
accumulate points or spend them wisely on weekend hops to
domestic destinations, says Hull. "I like the fancy first-class
international trip as much as the next person, but way more
often we are using miles and points to see places like Yosemite
and Disney World."