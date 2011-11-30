By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 30 Retirement planning almost
always starts with one number: A guesstimate of the percentage
of pre-retirement income you're expected to need after you
retire. That's called the "replacement rate" and is often
pegged by industry experts at around 80 percent of a
household's earnings.
For example, a recent paper from the Center for Retirement
Research at Boston College titled "How much to save for a
secure retirement," relies on that 80 percent figure.
"Households with earnings of $50,000 and over needed about 80
percent of pre-retirement earnings to maintain the same level
of consumption," writes Alicia Munnell, author of the study.
She goes on to say that high earners need to save extremely
high percentages of their income -- as much as 77 percent for
the 45-year-old just starting to save for retirement at age 62
-- to produce that 80 percent.
The concept underlying Munnell's paper, and a lot of other
retirement planning advice, is that you can figure out how much
you need to save once you have a number for that 80 percent
replacement rate.
But there's reason to believe that oft-quoted 80 percent
figure is wildly on the high side. That, in turn, makes the
retirement calculations based upon it also wildly off. And that
means if you're trying to save enough money to produce that 80
percent figure, you may be putting away too much, or skimping
unnecessarily on the early years of retirement.
Now, some academics are taking aim at that rule of thumb.
"It's a sometimes bizarre measure that could have absolutely
nothing to do with your standard of living," said Bonnie-Jeanne
MacDonald, an actuary who currently holds two fellowships, one
at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and another
with the North American Society of Actuaries.
In a recent paper underwritten by the actuaries group and
co-authored with Kevin Moore from Statistics Canada, the
Canadian government's official agency, she reported that
traditional replacement rate calculations have so many
limitations and fallacies that they shouldn't be counted on by
workers trying to plan their retirement savings.
"For a financial adviser to say you will need 70 percent or
80 percent of your income, and here's how much you have to
save, is not very helpful," MacDonald said in a recent
interview.
That has big implications for workers who are now exhorted
on a daily basis to save more and more, 'lest they run out of
money in retirement. If you really don't need 70 percent or 80
percent of your last paycheck for the rest of your life, you
don't have to save enough to produce that figure. And saving
too much has its consequences, says MacDonald.
"It's not coming from nowhere; it means you're making big
reductions in your standard of living before retirement to make
your standard of living higher after retirement," she
explains.
Here's how to get a better handle on those projections.
-- Do your own math. Pre-retirees should try to calculate
those discredited rules of thumb and estimate their own
retirement needs more specifically. Look at how much you're
spending now, and see which costs you think will disappear when
you retire, or during your retirement. For example, when will
you pay off your mortgage and finish helping your kids pay for
college? How much will you save in taxes once you're not
working? Add in more for costs, such as health care, that could
go up.
-- Look at the data. True spending patterns suggest your
first years of retirement will be your most expensive. Consider
these figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer
expenditure survey for 2010:
The average household headed by someone age 45 to 54 spends
57,788 a year. Those years are typically the highest-earning,
highest-spending years. Average expenditures for the 55-to-64
age group (which presumably includes workers as well as early
retirees) are $50,900; 88 percent of the expenditures for the
younger group. Heads-of-household aged 65 to 75 spent an
average of $41,434 in 2010, or about 72 percent of the amount
spent during those early prime-earning years. And households
headed by those over 75? They only spent an average of $31,529,
or 55 percent of their peak spending.
That means that even if you do need 80 percent, or more, in
your first years of retirement, you will not need that forever.
That changes the savings calculus.
-- You may be able to front-load your retirement spending.
That's most likely what you would do anyway, because people in
their first year of retirement often spend extra money on
special trips, home repairs and new hobbies.
Another retirement rule of thumb says you should pull out
only 4 percent of retirement savings in your first year if you
want your money to last 30 years. So, if you've saved $500,000,
you could withdraw $20,000, or $1,667 a month. But, if you're
willing to curtail spending down the road, you could start with
bigger withdrawals early, says Christopher Van Slyke, a money
manager in Austin, Texas. He tells some of his newly retired
clients they can start by pulling 5.5 percent or 6 percent out
of their portfolios for a few years, as long as they understand
that that rate isn't sustainable for three decades.
Of course, it may not have to be.
(Linda Stern can be reached at
linda.stern(at)thomsonreuters.com)