By Bobbi Rebell
NEW YORK, March 9 Ian Wishingrad may only be 30
years old, but he already considers himself an investing
veteran. So when the market began to swoon in early 2016, he
kept his cool.
It certainly helped that Wishingrad had someone to hold his
hand. He works with a financial adviser to diversify the assets
he has accumulated as he expands his creative marketing agency,
Bigeyedwish.com.
"My risk tolerance is getting lower as my assets get
substantially higher," Wishingrad says.
University of North Texas grad student Rigers Memko, 23,
also kept his wits about him and did not sell any stocks when
the market fell in early 2016.
Memko heads the student investment group at the school,
which manages $600,000 in assets. Members focus on long-term
investing. Their top holding is Apple Inc, followed by
such blue chips as Johnson & Johnson, Altria Group Inc
, Coca Cola Co and AT&T Inc.
"The market right now is affected by global uncertainties
and what is happening in China, in Europe, and with Russia,
which I believe will pass, and the market will start picking up
again," Memko says.
That conservative investing attitude is proving to be
typical of millennials, many of whom grew up watching their
parents investments get whacked when the market sank in 2008.
"Conventional wisdom is a younger investor would take more
risk," says Mike Loewengart, E*Trade Financial Corp's
vice president of investment strategy. But E*Trade's Q1
Streetwise report found millennials (25-34) were more bearish
than older investors, and more interested in diversification -
including a higher interest in international exposure, as well
as commodities.
Erin Lowry, 26, who writes the Broke Millennial blog (brokemillennial.com),
says the careful attitude makes sense. "If you aren't totally
sure how the stock market works and if your parents were burned
in 2008, you look at it as gambling," says Lowry, who invests
almost exclusively in index funds to spread her risk exposure.
Kathy Murphy, president of personal investing at Fidelity
Investments, is concerned that millennials are keeping too much
cash on the sidelines and not taking advantage of the fact that
time is on their side.
"Their money only works for them when it is invested,"
Murphy says.
FOUR TIPS
Murphy has four basic tips for millennial investors.
* Do not try to time the market. Get into stocks, bonds and
other assets. Invest for the long-term.
* A target-date fund, which adjusts its asset allocation as
you age, is a great solution to ensure your investments are
properly allocated for retirement.
* Avoid having too much cash. You are "treading water"
return-wise if you do not invest it.
* Use time to your advantage. The power of compounding
interest is key to achieving savings goals.
When it comes to individual stocks, TD Ameritrade
says the stocks most traded by millennials (18-34) so far in
2016 are Apple, Netflix Inc Amazon.com Inc and
Facebook Inc.
"They are investing in what they know," says Nicole Sherrod,
managing director of trading at TD Ameritrade.
Indeed, Facebook and Apple have been highly profitable for
Wishingrad. He sold his approximate $10,000 Apple investment,
made as a teenager, for a cool $80,000. His Facebook investment
more than quadrupled.
Memko, meanwhile, has one big investing regret: That he does
not have more money to invest at lower valuations this year.
"This just allows for a better buying opportunity," Memko
says.
