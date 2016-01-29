(Fixes typo in spelling of Cruickshank in paragraph 7)
By Bobbi Rebell
NEW YORK Jan 29 Twenty-eight year old Margaret
Davis was making nice money as a writer in the legal department
of a big pharmaceutical company in New York.
She liked her coworkers and enjoyed the job on a day-to-day
basis - except it was not going anywhere.
The company promised Davis an international assignment, but
obtaining the right working papers was a problem. Amid
management shuffles, Davis felt lost in the system after four
years.
As she approached 30, Davis said, "I didn't really know
there were careers in things that were interesting like interior
design ... It was never a lucrative career choice. But here in
New York I realized it can be."
A few months ago, Davis left her job with plans to study
design. In the meantime, she is working at an art gallery, which
she finds much more fulfilling.
Davis is not alone. Sixty percent of millennials, ages
22-32, have changed jobs between one and four times in the last
five years, according to State Street Global Advisors.
"While pay is important, it's clear that millennials won't
stay with companies for money alone," said David Cruickshank,
global chairman of consulting firm Deloitte.
Indeed, despite a rocky job market, 44 percent of
millennials would leave their current employer in the next two
years, if given the choice, according to a new survey from
Deloitte. When asked to look four years into the future, 66
percent of millennials said they expect to have switched
employers.
Like many members of her generation, Davis has the requisite
side hustles, in her case buying furniture on Craig's List,
fixing it up and reselling it. She also walks dogs for extra
cash, and is always looking for new income streams.
According to job website Indeed, millennials ages 18-34 make
up the largest percentage of working people who look at other
job opportunities. In fact, the younger and more educated
workers are, the more likely they are actively exploring new
opportunities.
"Personal values have the greatest influence on millennials'
decision-making on the job," Cruickshank said, while also noting
that 61 percent of "senior millennials" - those with
higher-ranking job titles - have chosen not to undertake a task
at work because it conflicted with their values.
Davis does not have to look far for support. Her 27-year-old
boyfriend recently left his job at a private equity firm to take
a senior role at a startup coffee company in which his former
employer invested. While it is still a finance position, he is
also building a broad-based skill set as the company rapidly
expands, she says.
Davis has no regrets on taking her own leap of faith: "I
want my strengths to add value," she says. "Before I was just
lost in a big mix of a big company."
