NEW YORK, July 28 Forty percent of millennials
have at least one tattoo, according to Pew Research Center. But
that doesn't mean the gen X-ers and baby boomers who often do
the hiring like what they see.
So while more millennials are inking up, 70 percent say they
make sure their tattoos can be hidden from the eyes of the boss.
And, as millennials continue to become a larger part of the
workforce, reservations about putting their body art on display
are likely to grow.
A recent University of Tampa study found that 86 percent of
students with visible tattoos surveyed think they will have a
harder time finding a job after graduation. When deciding where
to put a tattoo, 89 percent said they will consider how it will
impact their job options.
"If you walk into a boardroom and you have that baby girl
tattoo on your neck, you may not get that job you want," said
Univerity of Tampa assistant professor Kristen Foltz, who
conducted the research.
Foltz, a millennial herself, has a number of tattoos. But
she has always been careful to get them in areas she can cover.
Katie Murtagh, a first-year law student at the Charlotte
School of Law in North Carolina, has a couple of tattoos and may
get more. The images are personal icons, including a four-leaf
clover to represent her Irish heritage. But she has made sure to
keep them hidden so they would not hurt her future as a lawyer.
"I know a lot of people who have tattoos, including two of
my close friends, have them very visible, on their arms, neck
and ankle, but they don't think their profession is going to
care," Murtagh said. "They are not looking for white-collar
jobs."
But her other friends "definitely think about where to put"
a tattoo, she noted. "It is something that you are very
conscious of as a 23-year-old," added Murtagh. "The fact is that
they are still very taboo in the business world, but we are
trying to change that."
The mark of a generation may be losing some of its pop
culture cool among millennial stars. One Direction's Harry
Styles, 21, has been widely quoted as having regret over some of
his 40-plus tattoos.
And reality television star Kelly Osbourne has talked about
getting hers removed. She says she doesn't want to be defined by
them. Even singer Britney Spears, 33, has nixed some of her ink
- getting rid of a Hebrew tattoo on the back of her neck.
PRICEY REMOVALS
Of course, the increase in tattoos and the subsequent second
thoughts is great for the tattoo removal industry.
Tattoo removal surged by almost 46 percent among millennials
in just the last couple of years, according to the American
Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. The average cost of a
tattoo's removal is $464, according to the trade group. That is
a lot more than the going rate of about $100 for a basic tattoo.
"There is no question that the millennial generation has
been more interested in tattoos earlier in life than any
generation before them. With those decisions, often come regrets
later in life," says Dr. James Grotting, president of the
American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. "We fully
anticipate a growing interest in removal of tattoos."
Tattoo removal is a big business: Spending in the United
States is expected to hit more than $83 million by 2018,
according to IBISWorld.
Of course, the taboo of tattoos in the office many not be
permanent, especially since millennials are moving up in the
workplace. As more of them do the hiring, that bias against
tattoos on the job could start to fade.
