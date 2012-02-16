* Watch Paul Ingrassia discuss the U.S. presidential
By Paul Ingrassia
Feb 16 Michigan's upcoming GOP
presidential primary lends itself to automotive analogies. So
here's one. If Mitt Romney were a car, he'd be the Mitt-subishi
Eclipse.
That might well be the upshot of Romney's op-ed in the
Detroit News this week deriding the 2009 automotive bailout as
"crony capitalism" and calling it a sop to the United Auto
Workers union for supporting President Barack Obama's campaign.
Romney wins points here for courage and consistency (he has
taken this position before), but not for political smarts or
judgment.
Romney has found himself in the shaky position of defending
Romneycare, the government-financed healthcare plan in
Massachusetts, while criticizing the government-financed rescue
of General Motors and Chrysler. It's hard to see
a consistent political philosophy in this, which is why
conservatives don't trust Romney. It's also hard to understand
why, on the eve of Michigan's critical primary, Romney is
criticizing the only Obama domestic-policy initiative that
actually has worked.
Not surprisingly, the $81 billion bailout was, and remains,
wildly popular in Michigan. But on a more fundamental level, the
government bailout was the only way to save GM and Chrysler, and
thus was a critical element in preventing the Great Recession
from morphing into Great Depression II.
Recall that in November 2008, the month Obama was elected,
the U.S. economy shed 533,000 jobs, the biggest monthly job loss
in more than 30 years. That jolted George W. Bush, a Republican,
into action. The first $25 billion in government bailout money
was approved by the Bush administration before Obama took
office.
While Romney asserts that a "managed bankruptcy" funded by
private investors could have rescued General Motors, absolutely
no private money was on the horizon in 2009 for either GM or
Chrysler. Nobody was raising their hand to buy a used car
company, and the frightened banks wouldn't have financed it
anyway. The only alternative to a government bailout was the
outright liquidation of both companies. Maybe the U.S. economy
could have survived that blow, but maybe not. What's clear is
that it would have been foolhardy to find out.
For both political and philosophical reasons, the Obama
administration really didn't want to bail out Detroit. The
potential for accusing the administration of paying off the UAW,
as Romney has done, was all too obvious. To the president and
his aides, the bailout was sort of like changing a diaper -
disgusting but necessary.
Moreover, the UAW had to swallow bitter concessions, and
almost balked at the deal. Obama's automotive task force
insisted on abolishing restrictive work rules and the infamous
Jobs Bank that paid laid-off workers 95 percent of their wages
indefinitely for not working. The union also was forced to take
shares in Chrysler (in fact, a controlling stake) to finance its
retiree healthcare fund. What the UAW really wanted was cash,
not stock. The union wasn't stupid; it wanted to milk Chrysler,
not own it.
In fact, what made the automotive bailout work, despite its
wide and understandable unpopularity, was that the pain was
spread widely. Factories got closed, brands (Pontiac, Saturn,
etc.) got killed, workers lost their jobs, executives got fired,
bondholders took haircuts, stockholders got wiped out and
dealers lost franchises.
It was messy. It was painful. And it was ugly.
The only thing worse would have been outright liquidation.
That might have been catastrophic.