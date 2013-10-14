(Elizabeth Rosenberg is a Senior Fellow and Director of the
Energy, Environment and Security Program at the Center for a New
American Security and a former senior sanctions advisor at the
US Treasury Department. The views expressed are her own.)
By Elizabeth Rosenberg
WASHINGTON Oct 14 Signs of a possible
resolution to the standoff over Iran's nuclear enrichment
program are generating considerable international enthusiasm,
especially among oil companies and consumers anxious to see
Iranian oil return to global markets.
But US congressional pressure to tighten sanctions and the
reluctance of banks to risk violating sanctions will complicate
efforts to achieve normalized relations between Iran and the
West, and it is unlikely energy markets will see meaningful
benefits soon. This will hold even if negotiators reach
agreement, and may diminish Iran's belief in the positive impact
of any offered sanctions relief.
Prominent leaders in the US Congress have recently signaled
they will hold off on tough economic sanctions intended to
completely cut off Iran's oil exports until after talks between
Iran and the P5+1 (the United States, Great Britain, France,
Germany, Russia and China) in Geneva later this month. But this
restraint will be short-lived. Congressional strategy towards
Iran is undergirded by the doctrine that major economic pain
must be enhanced to exact large political concessions, even if
Iran makes initial steps to meet P5+1 demands.
Congress can agree on little these days, but deep skepticism
regarding the Islamic Republic enjoys wide bipartisan
support. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's recent charm
offensive has done little to overcome this dynamic. Even if
Tehran agrees to a modest nuclear deal in Geneva, these moves
may not be enough for Capitol Hill.
Senate foreign policy leaders Robert Menendez and Lindsey
Graham have echoed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's
recent urging to keep up, and, if necessary, strengthen
sanctions to exact much more than "cosmetic concessions" from
Iran. They called for "the maintenance and toughening of
sanctions and a convincing threat of the use of force,"
indicating an extremely high bar for an accommodation that will
meet their approval.
Regardless of the results in Geneva, a stringent sanctions
measure could emerge from the Banking committee next month, and
Congress may pass final legislation to close remaining Iranian
oil export avenues this fall as an aggressive tactical move or
response to Iranian backsliding fears.
Another factor ensuring Iran-related upward oil price
pressure is the difficulty Tehran faces in transacting oil
sales. International sanctions target both the physical and
financial sides of Iranian oil deals, exposing to sanctions
penalty the purchaser and the financial institutions supporting
any arrangement with the Iranian Central Bank - the recipient of
Iran's oil receipts.
Even if the European Union (EU) and President Obama waive or
temporarily suspend oil sanctions in coming months,
international banks will be extremely cautious about exposure to
reputational risk and expensive penalties associated with
Iranian oil trade. Risk-averse financial institutions will steer
clear of transactions that could be quickly brought back under
sanction if a possible nuclear agreement with Iran falters, or
if the US Congress overrules temporary suspensions.
And then there is the matter of physical supply. Even if
sanctions are lifted and financial institutions find a safe
harbor for deals, the challenge and slow speed of bringing
Iranian oil back online from fields in decline will maintain a
pressure factor in the market. Iran now exports roughly 1
million barrels per day (bpd), down from about 2.5 million bpd
in 2011, the period before imposition of the harshest US and EU
oil sanctions. Unable to sell all its crude, Iran has been
forced to store crude and shut in field production.
Restarting operations will require Iran to inject natural
gas into oil wells. The industry expects this to further limit
the supply of natural gas during cold weather months when
domestic demand and export obligations are greater.
The Iranian oil establishment is making noises about new
plans, new contracts and foreign investment. European oil giants
Total and Shell are socializing the idea of turning up Iranian
taps by lauding Iran's role in meeting global demand. But even
under the best political circumstances oil exports will be slow
to increase.
Iran is likely to remain a key factor putting upward
pressure on oil prices for some time to come. A nuclear
accommodation between Iran and the P5+1 facilitating a modest
increase in the flow of Iranian oil to market would offer some
marginal, temporary price relief. But deeply held international
concern over Iranian nuclear ambitions, the political
sustainability of any nuclear deal, and the challenge of
replacing lost Iranian oil supply in the market will sustain a
longer-term upward oil price impact.
The U.S. Congress has proved a formidable factor in starving
Iran's economy of revenue and access to financial reserves
stranded abroad, and most global financial institutions are
skittish about getting caught in the crosshairs of US regulators
that have not hesitated to impose expensive penalties. These
factors are powerful price drivers that will persist until a
fundamentally different and vastly more positive relationship
between Iran and the international community is articulated,
formalized and shown to last.
