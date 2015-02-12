(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 12 Anybody looking at
China's vast aluminium sector may be struck by a sense of deja
vu, as the issues of last year appear set for a repeat
performance in 2015.
The sector is still plagued by overcapacity and poor
profitability, but perhaps the biggest concern is the apparent
lack of any willingness to deal with the issues.
China produced about 27.5 million tonnes of aluminium last
year, according to consultants AZ China, a figure above the
official 24.4 million tonnes, which AZ China says doesn't
include some privately-owned smelters.
This represents roughly half of global output, but is still
some way short of China's capacity to produce 36 million tonnes
per annum.
China will add as much as 3.5 million tonnes of new
production this year, but not all of this will be fully
utilised, AZ China said in a Jan. 9 briefing note.
With some additional capacity at existing plants, some
planned closure of older smelters and the new plants, AZ China
expects total Chinese aluminium output to reach 29 million
tonnes in 2015, a gain of almost 5.5 percent on the 2014 figure.
The risk to this forecast is whether low prices for
aluminium, and rising costs of inputs such as alumina, will
force smelters to close down.
And if some smelters are forced to close, will the pattern
of 2014 repeat?
What happened last year was that as Shanghai aluminium
prices declined in the first quarter, some plants were idled.
But increased subsidies from local governments concerned by
the loss of employment and taxes resulted in capacity returning
in the second half, helping to end a rally in prices.
The most active aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange dropped about 8.5 percent in the first three
months of last year, before rebounding almost 15 percent by the
beginning of September.
It then fell sharply, ending the year at 13,140 yuan
($2,106) a tonne, some 13.4 percent below its September peak and
9.2 percent weaker over the year.
While Chinese aluminium prices were dragged lower in the
second half by the general malaise of commodities, this was
exacerbated by the re-commissioning of idled smelters.
As of the fourth quarter of last year, only 11 smelters, or
32 percent of China's capacity, were profitable, according to an
AZ China report on Jan. 26.
TUG-OF-WAR BETWEEN SUBSIDIES AND SHUTTING
This sets the stage for another year of tug-of-war as local
authorities in China juggle supporting loss-making smelters
against the jobs and taxes the plants provide.
If history is a guide, some smelters may be idled, but they
can resume output rather quickly should prices improve.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in
a report released Wednesday that closing smelters would be
difficult, due to the loss of revenues, layoffs and debts of
local governments.
The ministry's solution of encouraging smelters to merge
with local power plants to cut electricity costs sounds
workable, but even if this idea is pursued with vigour it's
unlikely to change the dynamics much this year.
This means that China's aluminium output is likely to rise
and probably faster than its demand, putting further pressure on
prices.
Exports are unlikely to provide much of an avenue for
surplus metal to leave, with the 15 percent export tax on raw
aluminium unlikely to be lifted.
Exports of semi-finished products did increase in 2014, with
shipments of bars, rods and profiles jumping almost 40 percent
to 854,682 tonnes, while plates, sheets and strips gained 11.9
percent to 1.74 million tonnes and foil by 15 percent to 867,652
tonnes.
But these are small numbers relative to the total output of
aluminium, and exports are unlikely to increase at a pace equal
to the capacity additions.
A further problem for Chinese smelters is sourcing the
intermediate products alumina and bauxite.
While China has boosted domestic bauxite mining, it will
likely need to source more from overseas and may have to pay
higher prices, given the ongoing ban on exports from Indonesia,
which used to produce about 12 percent of the world output.
China's bauxite imports dropped 48 percent last year to 36
million tonnes, reflecting the loss of Indonesian shipments but
also an adjustment from 2013, when smelters built up stockpiles
ahead of the Indonesian ban.
Those stockpiles are being used up, meaning China's bauxite
imports are likely to rise in 2015, and this year there will
likely be no supply from Indonesia.
The Southeast Asia nation provided 8.5 million tonnes of
bauxite to China in the early part of 2014, before its export
ban took full effect, representing 23 percent of China's total
imports.
Replacing this supply may well be possible, but at a higher
cost as miners take advantage of a tighter market.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)