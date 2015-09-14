(Repeats item issued earlier, with no change to text)
--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are his own.--
his own.--
By Clyde Russell
SYDNEY, Sept 14 Imagine what crude oil trading
will look like in Asia in 10 years' time. Probably quite
different to like it does now.
In recent months oil markets east of Suez have been roiled
by the increasing influence of the trading arms of China's
state-controlled giants, PetroChina and Sinopec
.
PetroChina's Chinaoil has effectively boosted the price of
the benchmark Dubai crude by bidding aggressively for cargoes in
the price discovery mechanism run by Platts, known as the Market
on Close (MoC) or colloquially as the "window".
This has increased the price of Dubai crude relative to
other benchmarks such as Brent, as well as raising the
ire of other market participants from producers to traders and
refiners outside China.
So great is the consternation that the talk of last week's
annual oil industry gathering in Singapore was how to either fix
or dump the Platts system.
In some way the criticism of Platts is incorrectly aimed,
and is somewhat akin to shouting at the referee because you no
longer like how the opposition is playing the game.
The Platts MoC system is under pressure, but it's still
delivering what it's supposed to, namely a price benchmark and
discovery process.
But what the market has discovered is that the rise of China
to be the world's largest importer of crude and fuels on a net
basis means that Chinese traders can exert considerable
influence, and are no longer wary of doing so.
How might things change with the next decade, firstly to
reflect the new reality of China being the most important crude
buyer in the world, and secondly to allow a transparent market
that has the confidence of all participants?
The big assumption to make is that the new, Chinese futures
contract not only launches successfully, but gains enough
traction to become the regional benchmark.
The Shanghai International Energy Exchange, known as INE,
may start trading futures in October, settled in yuan and
deliverable to Shanghai and other northeast China
locations.
The deliverable crude grades are said to include Oman, Dubai
and grades from Abu Dhabi, with the possibility of similar,
heavy and sour, crudes being included as well.
Oman is the main grade currently available through the
Platts MoC process, as well as the futures traded on the Dubai
Mercantile Exchange (DME).
The problem for the new Shanghai contracts is likely to be
the same as for the current MoC and DME mechanisms, namely a
limited supply of freely traded cargoes.
However, this isn't necessarily a deal-breaker as Brent, the
global benchmark, is unwritten by even fewer cargoes than Oman.
What is more key is market acceptance of the benchmark and
confidence in its transparency.
Being traded in yuan may also present an obstacle for the
INE, as it will force international players to take on and
manage currency risk, something they may well be reluctant to
do.
ANY PARTNERS FOR SHANGHAI?
This means that for the INE to be truly successful, it will
likely have to partner, formally or informally, with an exchange
outside of China.
The logical choice would be the Singapore Exchange (SGX),
given it already has a major presence in commodities destined
for China, such as iron ore and coal, and is located in a hub
that's already home to the bulk of the region's oil traders.
If the SGX, or another credible provider, could offer a U.S.
dollar traded and settled mirror contract to the INE's yuan oil
contract, it may boost liquidity and bring credibility to the
Shanghai futures.
It's hard to see how a yuan-only contract will be able to
become the region's benchmark, even if it does attract the
support of producers, traders and refiners.
But the fact remains that a China-focused contract should
emerge and become the globe's third major crude benchmark after
Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI).
This would allow arbitrage and hedging across the world, and
make sure that each of the world's top consuming regions, namely
North America, Europe and Asia, had a suitable price benchmark.
If the INE does rise to prominence, will that necessarily
mean the death of contract like the DME's Oman or the Platts MoC
process?
No, but it does mean they will have to adapt and fight to
make sure they have a place in the market.
The existence of Brent futures and a Platts Brent benchmark
for physical oil show that the emergence of Shanghai shouldn't
spell the end of the MoC process.
However, to remain relevant in Asia, Platts will have to
ensure that the market regains confidence in the process, and
that means taking on the ability of Chinese traders to dominate
the process seemingly at their leisure.
Whether this means adding in more crude streams or
tightening rules, Platts is unlikely to sit back and watch
competitors take a market that it worked so hard to build up.
Likewise, the DME may benefit from being able to encourage
investors to play arbitrage between its contract, which is
effectively a free-on-board Middle East loading contract on Oman
crude, and the INE's new futures, which will be a delivered
China contract, again mainly on Oman.
This sort of arbitrage may appeal to shippers, traders and
refiners keen to exploit differences in freight and insurance
rates, as well as those seeking to benefit from differences in
timespreads.
One thing is certain, the rise of China, and to a lesser
extent India, as the top crude consumers globally is going to
change things, and it's likely that the inflection point has
already been reached.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)