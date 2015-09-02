(Repeats with no changes to text)
--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 2 Conventional
wisdom is that falling oil prices provide significant economic
stimulus, but many Asian countries appear to be missing out on
much of the benefit.
While Brent crude has dropped 51.7 percent in the
past 12 months, the retail prices of gasoline and diesel in
major countries across the region haven't fallen by anything
like as much.
China, the world's largest crude importer, dropped the
retail ceiling price of gasoline by 125 yuan ($19.64) a tonne
from Wednesday, taking it to 6,830 yuan a tonne.
The retail ceiling for diesel was lowered by 120 yuan a
tonne to 5,790 yuan, the sixth straight price cut since June.
However, since September last year, the retail ceiling for
gasoline has dropped 24 percent and by 29 percent for diesel.
While this is a reasonable reduction, it's still only about
half of what crude oil has declined in dollar terms.
As far as China goes, the blame can't be put on currency
depreciation, even taking into account the sudden weakening of
the yuan recently.
In yuan terms Brent has lost 50 percent of its value in the
past year, only slightly less than the loss in dollar terms.
While there have been increases in fuel taxes in China, they
are nowhere near high enough to explain the gap between the
decline in the price of oil and that for refined fuels.
It would seem the most logical explanation is that the
windfall from cheaper crude is being used to prop up refiners'
margins, rather than to stimulate the economy through cheaper
transport costs.
WEAK CURRENCY ONLY PARTIAL EXPLANATION
In India, currency depreciation explains more, but not all
of the disparity between crude and fuel pricing.
Retail gasoline prices in India were cut by 3.2 percent in
rupee terms as of Tuesday, taking them down to 61.20 rupees per
litre (92.2 U.S. cents), while diesel dropped 1.1 percent to
44.45 rupees.
This takes the decline in gasoline prices to 10.6 percent
since September last year, again well short of the halving of
crude prices, while diesel fared better, with a 24.6-percent
fall.
But the rupee has slumped by 9.7 percent over the
same period, meaning that in rupee terms Brent dropped 47
percent over the past 12 months.
Again, it seems consumers in the world's second-most
populous country aren't getting the whole benefit of the drop in
oil prices, with margins at the mainly state-controlled refiners
likely being boosted.
In Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia and the
third most populous country in Asia, consumers haven't seen any
benefit from lower crude.
Indonesia still has some of the cheapest fuel prices in the
world and it removed most of its subsidies at the start of this
year.
Currently gasoline costs around 7,300 rupiah (52 cents) a
litre and diesel 6,900 a litre, up from 6,500 rupiah for
gasoline and 5,500 for diesel last year, prior to the scrapping
of all but a 1,000 rupiah a litre subsidy for diesel.
The rupiah has dropped about 20.5 percent against the
dollar over the past 12 months, meaning the price of Brent has
slipped about 42 percent in rupiah terms.
Since the retail prices have actually risen, this means the
difference has gone to the government in the form of lower
subsidies, and to help fund the losses of almost $1 billion
racked up by the state energy company Pertamina in the past
year.
Even in an unregulated and competitive market such as
Australia, there is a large gap between the decline at the
petrol pump and the fall in crude oil.
The national average gasoline price for the week to Aug. 30
was 130.9 Australian cents (93.2 cents) a litre, and 131.2 cents
for diesel, according to the Australian Institute of Petroleum.
For gasoline this is down 11 percent from a year ago and for
diesel the decline is 15.2 percent.
The Australian dollar has dropped 25 percent against
the greenback in the past 12 months, while the price of Brent
has fallen 36 percent in Australian currency terms over the same
period.
There has been a minor increase in fuel taxes in Australia,
but this was less than 1 cent a litre, meaning that once again
it appears that much of the drop in crude prices has stayed in
the refining, transportation and retailing system rather than
reaching the pockets of motorists.
While the dynamics vary between countries in Asia, the
common thread is that nowhere is the full benefit of low oil
prices being felt.
Perhaps with the economic growth concerns in China, which
threaten the rest of the region, starting to become more
pronounced, it would be better to have cheaper fuel for
consumers rather than healthy margins for refiners and fuel
retailers.
($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)