By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Aug 16 With gold demand
slumping to the lowest in four years in the second quarter,
bulls are grasping to hold on to anything positive and right now
that means India and China.
If there was a bright spot in the World Gold Council's
(WGC)quarterly report, it was that demand in the world's top two
consumers surged.
India regained its lead over China by buying 310 tonnes in
the second quarter, up 71 percent from the same period in 2012
and 21 percent above first quarter purchases.
China bought 275.7 tonnes in the second quarter, a jump of
87 percent from the same period last year, but 6 percent below
the first quarter's demand.
But even the strong demand in the Asian giants wasn't enough
to offset the dramatic outflows from exchange-traded funds
(ETFs), which saw 402.2 tonnes of sales, more than double the
176.5 tonnes that flowed out in the first quarter.
This meant that total gold demand was 856.3 tonnes, a drop
of 12 percent from the same quarter of last year and the lowest
three-month total in four years.
The WGC report shows why gold plummeted in the second
quarter, with the spot price plunging more than 25 percent from
a closing price of $1,584.70 an ounce on April 9 to a three-year
low of $1,180.71 on June 28.
While there has been a recovery since then to the current
price of around $1,368 an ounce, there remain risks to saying
prices will recover further on the back of Indian and Chinese
buying.
Firstly, one has to assume that gold ETF outflows will
diminish, and while it's true that the net selling has slowed
from the pace of the first half, it looks like the third quarter
will produce another negative number.
Another bearish factor is slowing central bank purchases.
These were still positive at 71.1 tonnes in the second quarter,
but this was the lowest in two years and about half the rate of
buying in 2012.
However, if one assumes that between them ETF flows and
central bank purchases will be more or less neutral, the driver
of the gold market really becomes India and China.
PURCHASING POWER
The WGC believes that demand in India could reach a record
1,000 tonnes this year, and given that it was 566.5 tonnes for
the first half, this doesn't seem unreasonable, especially with
the upcoming festival and marriage season.
However, the Indian government wants to limit gold imports
to no more than 850 tonnes, and has once again taken steps to
try to crimp buying.
These include raising the import tax to a record 10 percent,
banning imports of coins and medallions, making buyers pay cash
and stipulating that 20 percent of all imports must be used for
exports, usually as jewellery.
In common with the WGC, many Indian gold traders believe
demand remains resilient, even in the face of government
measures.
But what the market may be missing is that the government
seems quite determined to rein in the current account deficit,
and given that gold is the second-biggest import by value behind
crude oil, it's an obvious target.
The likelihood must be that the government will keep
imposing measures until it gets the desired result.
Imports reached a monthly record of 162 tonnes in May as
Indian buyers took advantage of the slump in prices.
This prompted an increase in the import tax to 8 percent,
and imports fell to 31 tonnes in June. A revival to 47.6 tonnes
in July has now led to another rise in the import tax and other
measures.
If the Indian government does keep raising taxes and taking
other steps, then it's hard to make a case that the nation's
imports will keep growing, or at least its legal imports at any
rate as the new taxes may well encourage smuggling.
China also appears to be on track for gold demand of 1,000
tonnes this year, with first half purchases at 570 tonnes,
putting it just ahead of India, which up to the end of last year
was the world's top buyer.
The sharply lower price, concern about economic growth, and
worries about the performance of alternative investments such as
property and equities have helped stir Chinese demand for gold.
But gold traders also report that Chinese buyers stocked up
in the second quarter as the price plunged, so they may be
holding enough inventory and this may crimp second-half
purchases.
If the economy does start to pick up, and there have been
some initial signs of this, it may also tempt investors to look
elsewhere, especially if gold prices remain relatively stable.
Nonetheless, China looks a far better bet than India on gold
demand, but it remains doubtful that even if the bullish
predictions for the two Asian nations are correct that they
would be enough to spark a renewed gold rally.
It's taken way too long for gold bulls to realise that the
yellow metal's rally to its record high of $1,920.30 an ounce in
September 2011 was the combination of three factors, and it's
unlikely that all three will work together again.
Demand from Western investors fearing inflation and monetary
debasement, buying from developing world central banks and
strong consumer demand in China and India, sparked the record.
Since then, at best, two of the three factors have been at
work at any given moment, and currently only demand from China
and India is evident.
