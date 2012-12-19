--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Dec 19 China's economic
slowdown was the dominant story for the region's commodity
demand this year and its re-acceleration is sure to set the tone
for 2013.
However, it's a good policy for any analyst to look back at
what they wrote over the past year and ascertain where they were
on the money and where they were wrong as this helps gain an
understanding of what may occur in the future.
In a review and outlook piece similar to this one I wrote in
December last year, I said there was "little evidence to support
the bearish view that China is poised for a hard landing."
I thought that China, the world's largest commodity buyer
and consumer, would experience a soft landing, with weaker
outcomes in the first and second quarter.
Turns out that while the call for a soft landing was
correct, my timing was out and the slowing of both growth and
commodity demand came in the middle two quarters.
This delay in the expected soft patch influenced a whole
range of other calls, including one I made that China's crude
imports were as high as they were likely to get after they
reached 5.95 million barrels per day (bpd) in February.
At the time I thought the Chinese wouldn't stockpile more
crude given the high Brent price of above $120 a barrel, but I
didn't count on the worries about the loss of Iranian supplies
because of Western sanctions against Tehran's nuclear programme.
Crude imports eventually topped out for the year at 6
million bpd in May, but I was right that second half imports
would be more in line with underlying demand, a trend likely to
continue into 2013.
The outlook for crude imports into China really depends on
whether the nation's refiners use their new capacity to increase
exports of products, or whether they keep run rates just high
enough to satisfy domestic demand.
On Feb. 24 I suggested that China would become a net diesel
exporter in 2012, and by end October it has shipped out a net
10,300 bpd of the transport fuel, a turnaround from 2011's net
imports of 8,400 bpd.
However, this is still a relatively small amount of product
making its way on the global market, although there is the
potential for much more should the refiners believe it
profitable and the authorities grant permission.
IRON ORE COLLAPSE
The midyear slowdown in China's economy also impacted the
iron ore market, which up till then had resisted much of the
weakness in other commodities.
On July 9 I wrote that the iron ore market is resilient and
predicted that China would import at least 740 million tonnes of
the steel-making ingredient in 2012.
With one month to go in 2012, iron ore imports stood at
674.5 million tonnes, meaning the 740 million forecast is
feasible, but was wrong was the resilience of the market.
Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI collapsed in the third quarter,
plunging 23 percent to the lowest in three years as fears over
the demand outlook given apparent steel over-production gripped
the market.
However, on Aug. 14 I suggested that prices were near a
bottom, using the flattening of the swaps curve as a potential
trigger.
Iron ore dropped for another three weeks after that column
before staging a rally that has seen it gain 53 percent so far.
For next year, iron ore looks a safer bet than steel, as the
big miners have eased up on their expansion plans, India, the
former number three exporter, is shipping less and China's mills
seem to prefer buying high-quality seaborne ore over the low
quality domestic output.
Concern over iron ore's outlook was also a big theme in
Australia in 2012, where worries over the nation's long-running
resource boom erupted in tandem with China's slowdown.
Controlling both labour and capital costs was key, I wrote
on Feb. 13, while in May I said there was a "creeping
realisation" that the commodity boom was becoming harder work.
By July 18 I said it was time for BHP Billiton and
Rio Tinto, Australia's top big miners, to go contrarian
on their business models as the share market wasn't rewarding
their ambitious expansion plans.
Scaling back spending so that the conversation turned to
possible supply shortages in the next few years from the
prevailing worries over over-capacity ending the boom, was the
path I said the miners should follow.
BHP in August did just that, axing the expansion of its
Olympic Dam mine in South Australia state and slashing spending
at a range of other projects.
This I argued didn't mean the end of the commodity boom,
rather it could be longer-lasting as the miners realised that
they didn't need to build, build, build and that they could get
plenty of profit by running their existing operations
efficiently.
GOLD BULLS STYMIED
Gold appears set to end the year slightly stronger than it
was at the start, disappointing bulls who had called for the
yellow metal to rise to $2,000 an ounce.
The bulls looked mainly to the prospect of monetary
collapse, or debasement in Europe and quantitative easing in the
United States, but largely ignored the physical market, where
there was strong evidence of demand slumping in India and
slackening in China, the two nations that account for 40 percent
of the market.
On Feb. 17 I said the bullish case was losing lustre,
following that up on May 4 by saying India and China were no
longer positive for gold.
For gold to resume its decade-long rally, demand from India
and China will have to increase, as they underpin the physical
market, while the fear of monetary easing leading to inflation
in the Western world is an as yet unrealised fear trade.
Lastly, the left-field award in Asian commodities this year
goes to the Thai government's rice intervention scheme.
On Feb. 14 I wrote that the subsidies being paid to farmers
would have the effect of building a massive stockpile of the
grain while dramatically cutting shipments from the world's
number one exporter.
While this is indeed what happened, I perhaps underestimated
the strong political support for the scheme by the government of
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, which relies on the rural
poor for support.
By Sept. 13 the rice subsidy was in farce, with the commerce
minister claiming fictitious sales in government-to-government
deals that nobody else could confirm, and the rice mountain
reached 14 million tonnes by October, equivalent to 140 percent
of Thailand's normal annual exports.
By an Oct. 4 column, there was a glimmer of hope that the
situation could be resolved, with some senior officials
expressing disquiet at the costs, but so far there is no end to
the scheme, which seems to be heading for a situation where the
Thai government buys rice, is forced to store it in unsuitable
locations and eventually disposes of it as waste.
(Editing by Ed Davies)