By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Oct 29 Bauxite is one of the few natural resources to attract positive commentary amid the sharp falls in many commodities in the past few months.

Certainly the outlook appears quite constructive for the mineral used to make alumina, which in turn is the primary ingredient for aluminium.

Indonesia produced about 12 percent of the world's output and was the top supplier to China prior to Jakarta imposing a ban on exporting raw mineral ores in January.

The Ebola outbreak in West Africa appears to have had a limited impact on shipments from Guinea, so far, but the risk of disruption rises as long as the deadly disease remains prevalent in the region.

Also, much of the planned new supply is in West Africa, including major projects in Mali, and the longer the Ebola crisis endures, the more likely delays and cost overruns become.

Throw in signs that, excluding China, aluminium demand is rising as the U.S. and other economies recover, while Chinese aluminium output remains robust, and it's not hard to see bauxite as a shining light in the commodity firmament.

The problem is that all of this positive news has yet to show up in the bauxite market, and much of the blame for this can be laid at China's door.

Chinese bauxite buyers took a very practical view of Indonesia's proposed ban on mineral exports and spent much of 2013 stockpiling prior to the imposition of the export ban.

China imported 70.7 million tonnes of bauxite in 2013, a gain of 79 percent on 2012 and well ahead of likely use of about 40 million tonnes.

This means that China started the year with at least 30 million tonnes, and possibly more, of bauxite in storage.

In the first nine months of 2014, China imported 27.9 million tonnes of bauxite, down 47 percent on the same period in 2013.

The percentage decrease is unimportant. Rather, it's the overall level of imports that matters here.

If the last quarter sees imports at more or less the same rate as the first nine months, China will import about 36 million tonnes.

In other words, not that far off estimated demand for 40 million tonnes of imports.

This means the Chinese stockpile of bauxite is unlikely to be going down as fast as may have been expected, given the total absence of Indonesian supplies.

PRICES INCREASE, BUT NOT MUCH

What's more, China has managed to secure its bauxite this year at prices not too different to what it was paying last year.

The average price paid in September this year was $59.67 a tonne, according to customs data, which is just 7.8 percent more than the $55.32 paid in December last year.

The increase is largely because of the loss of the cheaper Indonesian supplies, but it does show that so far China hasn't battled to obtain bauxite, and isn't paying through the nose for the privilege.

China's apparently comfortable bauxite situation calls into question the positive outlook for the mineral ore and the plans by mining companies to boost supply in the next few years.

In addition to projects in Mali, mining major Glencore is holding talks with the government of the Australian state of Queensland on plans to mine the Aurukun project, while junior miner Australian Bauxite is pressing ahead with its mine in the southern island state of Tasmania.

It's also likely that Indonesian bauxite will return to the market from 2015 onwards, albeit largely in the form of alumina, as the country progresses with several bauxite and alumina plants.

While the underlying story of rising aluminium demand globally remains supportive for bauxite, miners should be wary of making the same mistakes as in the coal and iron ore sectors, where massive investment in supply has resulted in large structural surpluses. (Editing by Alan Raybould)