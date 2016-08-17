(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Aug 17 While a record
loss is certain to grab media headlines, the real story about
BHP Billiton is far more sanguine as the company tries
to prove that boring is better.
The $6.4 billion loss for the year ended June 30 was largely
in line with expectations, and the main contributors of
provisions for the dam disaster at the Samarco iron ore mine in
Brazil and the writedown of the U.S. shale gas business had been
flagged and well understood by the market.
The $1.2 billion in underlying profit was largely the result
of the rout in commodity prices, and stands in stark contrast to
the $21.7 billion in underlying profit for the year to June
2011, which was both the peak of BHP's earnings and commodity
prices.
Andrew Mackenzie, the chief executive of the world's biggest
mining company, was suitably cautious in his comments about the
outlook for commodity prices, going only so far as to say there
is now a sense that they are no longer in "free fall."
He was also keen to talk up the productivity gains already
achieved and those still to come, as well as the expected
doubling of free cash flow in the current 2016-17 year to $7
billion.
Overall, Mackenzie and his team most probably did the best
job possible of presenting the company's worst results, and
furthermore held out the strong likelihood of a significantly
better performance in the current year.
But in some ways, what's most notable about the results
presentation on Tuesday was what was absent.
There was no talk of major acquisitions, or significant new
projects, rather the focus was on how disciplined the company
will be with its capital expenditure and cost efficiency drive.
For many investors this will be a major relief, as commodity
companies have a poor track record when it comes to adding value
through acquisitions, with BHP's shale gas venture being a case
in point.
Too often resource companies have bought at the top of the
price cycle and then had to write down vast sums of money as the
asset doesn't deliver the expected gains.
BHP's Anglo-Australian rival, Rio Tinto, has also
had its share of expensive, troublesome acquisitions such as
aluminium company Alcan and coal assets in Mozambique.
PLAYING TO STRENGTHS
By focusing on costs and cash generation, Mackenzie is
basically saying BHP is going to play to its existing strengths
of operating some world-class assets as efficiently as possible
while riding out the current, and likely extended, period of
subdued commodity prices.
In short, the company is going to become as boring as
possible, much more like a utility or a bank with a strong focus
on generating revenue without taking risks.
This is probably a workable strategy for now, as it provides
some certainty that BHP will be able to deliver higher dividend
payments in the current year, even if commodity prices stagnate
at current levels.
It's a less viable strategy for the longer term, as
eventually more money will have to be spent proving up new
reserves, or making suitable acquisitions.
Investors may be happy to take higher dividends for a year
or so, but no doubt will start to question what the long-term
growth strategy is thereafter.
While BHP has committed to paying out at least 50 percent of
underlying profit to shareholders, this may not be enough to
tempt investors into what remains a cyclical business that
hasn't rewarded a buy and hold strategy typical of many pension
funds.
If you had bought BHP at the end of 2003 in the expectation
that the emerging China boom would drive massive gains, you'd
likely be disappointed.
The Sydney-listed shares were A$10.67 ($8.20) at the end of
2003, and by the close on Tuesday they were roughly double, at
A$20.25.
In contrast, a major Australian bank such as the
Commonwealth Bank has seen its shares rise 159 percent
over the same period, meaning it has delivered a superior
capital gain coupled with a progressive dividend policy.
The problem for BHP is that if it's going to be boring like
a bank, it will have to deliver returns like a bank, a difficult
challenge in a business as unpredictable and cyclical as
commodities.
Disclosure: At the time of publication Clyde Russell owned
shares in BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Commonwealth Bank of
Australia as an investor in a fund.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)