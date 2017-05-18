(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
* BHP and peers vs. commodity prices: tmsnrt.rs/2pF5uB8
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 18 Hedge fund Elliott
Management is probably about half way to achieving its goal of
extracting better returns out of BHP, the world's
largest mining company.
It's not so important to focus on the nitty-gritty details
of the activist investor's proposals on how BHP should hive off
its petroleum arm and consolidate its dual-listed structure.
What does matter is the fact that Elliott, since it went
public on April 10, has managed to put pressure on BHP's
management and board to do more in the name of shareholder
value.
It was always likely that BHP's leaders would reject
Elliott's plan, and so it proved as the company said it would
cost too much to implement and wouldn't deliver Elliott's
anticipated benefits.
But since then BHP has been forced into the somewhat
uncomfortable position of having to explain its plans and set
forth a vision of how the company will lift its returns to its
owners.
BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie, speaking to an
audience of bankers and investors in Barcelona on May 16, said
the miner had made consistent progress and was confident it
could grow the value of the company by up to 50 percent and
almost double the return on capital.
"Our path is deliberate, with value and returns at the
centre of everything we do," Mackenzie said.
In an earlier statement, BHP also rejected claims by Elliott
that it was not open to change and had been misleading in its
response to the New York-based investor's plans.
If Mackenzie's comments and the statement sound a tad
defensive, it's probably because they are.
BHP finds itself on the back foot just at a time when it
probably thinks it has a reasonably good story to tell the
market.
The sustained efforts to cut costs at its major iron ore and
coal operations have paid dividends, making BHP a leaner and
more efficient operator.
On the commodity price front, while it's the case that iron
ore and thermal coal have lost ground this year, they are both
still well above the levels that prevailed at the start of 2016.
Coking coal, used to make steel, is currently still at
elevated prices, but this is due to the lingering impact from
Cyclone Debbie, which damaged infrastructure in Australia's
Queensland state, home to BHP's major coking coal mines.
The price of crude oil has been relatively positive for BHP,
as it and other companies outside the agreement between OPEC and
some allied producers ride on the coattails of the gradually
tightening market.
CASH GENERATOR
Even with the retreat in some commodity prices this year,
and the mixed outlook for top buyer China, BHP is still
generating strong cash flows.
For example, the spot Asian iron ore price .IO62-CNO=MB
has dropped 34 percent since its peak so far this year in
February to the close on Wednesday of $62.20 a tonne.
But even at the current, lower price BHP is likely
generating around $30 in free cash flow from each tonne of iron
ore, a sum that runs into billions of dollars quite quickly when
you consider the company aims to produce 268 to 272 million
tonnes this financial year.
It's this sort of cash that Elliott is likely after, either
through share buybacks or increased dividends, both of which may
also serve to boost the share price.
There is definitely a case for a mining company such as BHP
to be more generous to shareholders, especially since the
benefits of the boom in commodity prices that followed the 2008
global recession were largely spent on expanding production
rather than paying investors.
If an investor bought BHP shares in Sydney at the height of
the post-2008 boom in commodities, they would still be under
water.
BHP's Sydney shares reached a closing peak of A$44.89 on
April 11, 2011, before slumping to a trough of A$14.21 in
January last year. They have since recovered to A$24.07 at the
close on Wednesday.
For both shorter-term investors and long-term holders, such
as pension funds, the above paragraph is distressing as it
underlines the difficulty of benefiting from the good times in
commodity cycles.
Before BHP goes too far down the road of appeasing Elliott,
it should also consider elucidating a strategy focused on
long-term, sustainable returns to investors, as this may appeal
more to the majority of shareholders than Elliott's vision of a
one-off boost from carving up the company.
Disclosure: At the time of publication, Clyde Russell owned
shares in BHP as an investor in a fund.
