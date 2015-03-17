--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 18 BHP Billiton has done a great job in making its spin-off South32 look attractive, perhaps to the point where it may be a better bet than its parent.

The world's largest miner released documents on Tuesday outlining details for the new company, which will take over BHP's aluminium, manganese, nickel, silver and some coal assets.

These assets are often described in the media as "unloved," but the outlook for many of them is better than the core of iron ore, petroleum, copper and metallurgical coal that will remain with BHP.

South32, so named for the line of latitude that links its main operating centres of South Africa and Australia, will get a head start from its parent.

The new company will assume only $674 million in net debt, about half the level analysts had expected, providing a boost to the management should they decide to pursue mergers and acquisitions.

Analysts expect the new company, which will list in Australia, the United Kingdom and South Africa, will be worth up to $13 billion.

The South32 assets contributed net profit after tax of $738 million to BHP for the half year to December 2014, again an upside surprise that bodes well for the new company's reception.

The documents also state that South32 intends to pay out at least 40 percent of its underlying earnings in dividends each half year.

This is a further sweetener and makes South32 attractive to investors chasing dividends over capital growth, such as some pension funds.

Assuming BHP shareholders approve the demerger in a vote on May 6, the new company will list on May 18.

Overall, the picture that emerges from the documents is of a company with low debt, solid earnings and with assets well-positioned on the cost curves of the industries in which they operate.

OPPORTUNITIES FOR NEW MANAGEMENT

Aluminium was the biggest contributor to South32's earnings, accounting for 29 percent of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), in the year to June 2014.

The poor performance of the industrial metal in recent years may well have provided the impetus for BHP to consider the spin-off, but it now appears that aluminium is set for better times.

While London-traded aluminium futures have lost about 16 percent since their recent peak in September last year, this is a better performance than iron ore and oil.

The outlook for aluminium outside of China is also positive, with rising demand from vehicle manufacturing, particularly in the United States.

The next biggest contributor to South32 is silver, lead and zinc at 26 percent of EBITDA, followed by manganese ore and alloy at 21 percent.

The key to these businesses will be to run them as efficiently as possible to ensure that they remain cost-competitive and able to withstand the current commodity price weakness.

The soft spot in South32's armour is the coal assets, with energy coal, largely located in South Africa, contributing 11 percent of EBITDA and metallurgical coal, in Australia's New South Wales state, adding 8 percent.

The prime metallurgical coal assets of the BHP-Mitsubishi alliance in Australia's Queensland state are staying with the parent company.

Both the Australian and South African coal assets sit in the second quartile of the cost curve, according to BHP's documents.

This likely means they are struggling to remain profitable with coal prices near six-year lows and little sign of relief ahead from the oversupply that has bedevilled the sector.

However, this makes them a good prospect to either be sold or as a base to tack on additional coal assets, some of which are likely to be on the market at discounted prices given the sector's woes.

The point is that South32's management will have plenty of opportunities to expand or rationalise their various businesses, and without having to consider the needs of the rest of BHP, they should be more flexible and nimble.

Disclosure: At the time of publication Clyde Russell owned shares in BHP Billiton as an investor in a fund.

