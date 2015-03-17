--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 18 BHP Billiton
has done a great job in making its spin-off South32
look attractive, perhaps to the point where it may be a better
bet than its parent.
The world's largest miner released documents on Tuesday
outlining details for the new company, which will take over
BHP's aluminium, manganese, nickel, silver and some coal
assets.
These assets are often described in the media as "unloved,"
but the outlook for many of them is better than the core of iron
ore, petroleum, copper and metallurgical coal that will remain
with BHP.
South32, so named for the line of latitude that links its
main operating centres of South Africa and Australia, will get a
head start from its parent.
The new company will assume only $674 million in net debt,
about half the level analysts had expected, providing a boost to
the management should they decide to pursue mergers and
acquisitions.
Analysts expect the new company, which will list in
Australia, the United Kingdom and South Africa, will be worth up
to $13 billion.
The South32 assets contributed net profit after tax of $738
million to BHP for the half year to December 2014, again an
upside surprise that bodes well for the new company's reception.
The documents also state that South32 intends to pay out at
least 40 percent of its underlying earnings in dividends each
half year.
This is a further sweetener and makes South32 attractive to
investors chasing dividends over capital growth, such as some
pension funds.
Assuming BHP shareholders approve the demerger in a vote on
May 6, the new company will list on May 18.
Overall, the picture that emerges from the documents is of a
company with low debt, solid earnings and with assets
well-positioned on the cost curves of the industries in which
they operate.
OPPORTUNITIES FOR NEW MANAGEMENT
Aluminium was the biggest contributor to South32's earnings,
accounting for 29 percent of earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), in the year to June
2014.
The poor performance of the industrial metal in recent years
may well have provided the impetus for BHP to consider the
spin-off, but it now appears that aluminium is set for better
times.
While London-traded aluminium futures have lost about 16
percent since their recent peak in September last year, this is
a better performance than iron ore and oil.
The outlook for aluminium outside of China is also positive,
with rising demand from vehicle manufacturing, particularly in
the United States.
The next biggest contributor to South32 is silver, lead and
zinc at 26 percent of EBITDA, followed by manganese ore and
alloy at 21 percent.
The key to these businesses will be to run them as
efficiently as possible to ensure that they remain
cost-competitive and able to withstand the current commodity
price weakness.
The soft spot in South32's armour is the coal assets, with
energy coal, largely located in South Africa, contributing 11
percent of EBITDA and metallurgical coal, in Australia's New
South Wales state, adding 8 percent.
The prime metallurgical coal assets of the BHP-Mitsubishi
alliance in Australia's Queensland state are staying with the
parent company.
Both the Australian and South African coal assets sit in the
second quartile of the cost curve, according to BHP's documents.
This likely means they are struggling to remain profitable
with coal prices near six-year lows and little sign of relief
ahead from the oversupply that has bedevilled the sector.
However, this makes them a good prospect to either be sold
or as a base to tack on additional coal assets, some of which
are likely to be on the market at discounted prices given the
sector's woes.
The point is that South32's management will have plenty of
opportunities to expand or rationalise their various businesses,
and without having to consider the needs of the rest of BHP,
they should be more flexible and nimble.
Disclosure: At the time of publication Clyde Russell owned
shares in BHP Billiton as an investor in a fund.
