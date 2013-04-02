--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 2 It would be
logical to assume that the rise in China's official Purchasing
Managers' Index to an 11-month high would signal stronger
commodity demand, but this isn't guaranteed.
What the increase in the PMI to 50.9 in March from
February's 50.1 does show is that the modest expansion in
China's economy remains on track.
At these levels gross domestic product growth should easily
achieve the government's 7.5 percent target for 2013, and is
more likely to be closer to 8 percent.
This does point to rising demand for imports of major
commodities such as crude oil, iron ore and coal, but only
really in trend terms.
In other words, a growing economy will suck in more
commodity imports over time, but trying to establish a direct
link between a specific growth rate in industrial production and
a specific rate in imports of various commodities is much
harder.
Consider crude oil imports since the aftermath of the 2008
global recession.
Imports gained 13.9 percent year-on-year in 2009, 17.4
percent in 2010, 5.5 percent in 2011 and 7.3 percent last year.
In January 2009 the PMI stood at 45.3, well below the
50-mark that delineates expansion from contraction on a monthly
basis, but it jumped to 55.6 by December of that year.
So far so good, in that there appears a link between the
strong gain in the PMI in 2009 and the jump in crude imports.
But in 2010, when crude imports rose even more than they did
the prior year, the PMI ambled along in positive territory and
stood at 53.9 in December of that year.
In 2011, the PMI again slowed, dropped below 50 to 49 by
November, which seemingly fits with the slowdown in crude import
growth.
However, in 2012, the PMI struggled to stay above 50 and
spent two months below, bottoming at 49.2 in August, even as
crude imports accelerated.
Throw iron ore and coal imports into the mix and the picture
becomes even more cloudy.
Iron ore imports jumped almost 42 percent in 2009, fell 1.5
percent in 2010, grew 11 percent in 2011 and then 8.5 percent
last year.
Coal imports surged 210 percent in 2009, then by 31 percent
in 2010, before easing to growth of 10.2 percent in 2011 and
accelerating to 28 percent last year.
What the numbers show is that at best there is a weak link
between the PMI and commodity imports, and expansion in the PMI
is only a very general indicator of growth in import demand.
Does this mean we should stop watching, or caring, about the
PMIs when it comes to assessing the state of commodity demand?
Definitely not, because the PMI is a good lead indicator of
the trend in commodity imports, even if it isn't of as much use
in predicting likely percentage changes.
When the PMI started trending downwards from April last
year, it was accompanied by slowing growth in imports of crude
and iron ore.
And when the PMI started a slow recovery from September
onwards, imports of both key commodities also started
accelerating.
But working out the extent of the likely acceleration or
deceleration of commodity import growth means looking at a host
of other factors.
These include seasonality, inventory levels and factors
unique to each market, for example.
For instance, in the first half of last year crude imports
were boosted by the filling of strategic storages, and toward
the end of last year iron ore imports surged on the back of
re-stocking after inventories were run down during the economic
slowdown in the middle of 2012.
For now, the ongoing modest recovery in industrial output is
enough to ensure that commodity demand is biased higher.
