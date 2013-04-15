--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 15 If you were
wondering how to reconcile China's muted commodity demand growth
in the first quarter with reports of a stronger economy, you now
have your answer: the economy didn't accelerate.
Gross domestic product expanded at 7.7 percent year-on-year
in the first quarter, below the consensus of 8 percent and also
weaker than the 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter.
Much of the softness was concentrated in fixed asset
investment, which rose 20.9 percent in the first three months
when 21.3 percent was forecast, and industrial production, which
gained 8.9 percent in March from a year earlier, against a
forecast 10 percent jump.
Only retail sales managed to beat the forecast, but even
then only just by rising 12.6 percent in March from a year
earlier against a consensus for a 12.5 percent gain.
With the GDP, industrial output and retail sales numbers all
pointing to an economy still recording solid growth but
struggling to re-accelerate, it makes sense that commodity
demand growth has also been lacklustre.
Crude oil imports were actually lower in the first quarter
of 2013 than the same period a year earlier, iron ore imports
were flat and inbound copper shipments were 28.9 percent weaker.
While there are specific circumstances for each of these
major commodities, the overall picture of a soft start to 2013
for commodity demand can't be avoided.
Crude imports were 5.59 million barrels per day (bpd) in the
first quarter, down from 5.66 million bpd in the same period
last year.
While there was as much as 400,000 bpd going into strategic
storage in the first half of last year, the level of crude
imports speaks to sluggish demand in China.
This is borne out by figures released alongside the GDP data
on Monday showing that apparent oil demand in March was up 3.3
percent year-on-year in March to 9.72 million bpd, the lowest
growth rate in seven months.
Apparent demand calculates crude oil processed together with
net imports of refined products, but excludes inventory changes,
which are rarely reported.
What the numbers also show is that China's refiners are
exporting more fuels, given the 33.6 percent slump in net
imports of refined products in the first quarter.
This also fits with the view that domestic demand is soft,
forcing refiners to ship more of their product offshore.
With iron ore imports it's likely that the 83-percent rally
in Asian spot prices .IO62-CNI=SI between the three-year low
reached in September and January this year curbed the buying
enthusiasm of steel mills.
However, steel production is also showing mixed signals,
rising 6.6 percent in March from a year earlier but dropping 3.2
percent from February amid a rise in stockpiles to record
levels.
While there is the prospect of a seasonal pickup in demand
ahead of summer, there is still significant production
overcapacity, which may augur well for iron ore imports but not
for the overall health of the sector.
The decline in copper imports in the first quarter can't be
blamed on rising prices, especially with the almost 12 percent
drop in London copper from its year peak in early
February.
Soft industrial and construction demand coupled with a large
overhang of inventories help explain the weakness in copper.
What the first quarter economic numbers have done is give
context to the commodity import figures, but what they haven't
done is shed much light on what is likely to happen for the rest
of 2013.
Firstly, the chance of the Chinese authorities tightening
monetary policy is now much lower than it would have been had
the economy expanded at the forecast 8 percent, which should be
positive for infrastructure and property investment.
Secondly, the economic recovery in the United States is
looking slightly more assured and Europe is also looking
slightly less sick, both of which should be positive for Chinese
exports and hence industrial output.
And lastly, commodity prices have been poor performers in
the first quarter, with the S&P GSCI index at a
nine-month low -- down almost 10 percent from its 2013 peak hit
in early February.
With China, lower commodity prices tend to act as a spur to
demand, so it's quite possible that imports will pick up in
coming quarters.
But a surge is unlikely, even if economic growth does pick
up, given the Chinese economy is becoming less commodity
intensive and the government's policy is to encourage
consumption-led growth.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)