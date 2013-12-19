--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Dec 19 China's commodity
demand has been lumpy this year, with weakness in crude oil and
copper being offset by robust gains in iron ore and coal, and
this pattern is likely to continue into next year.
However, the relative winners may change. Much will depend
on the track of economic reforms and how much success the
world's largest commodity user has in rotating its economy to be
more consumer-led.
China's official target for gross domestic product growth
was 7.5 percent for 2013, and while the target for next year has
not yet been announced, it's likely to be maintained or perhaps
lowered slightly.
But more important than the overall target for GDP is how
the growth is achieved.
The pattern for the past two years has been that China's
economy has seen momentum losses in the key industrial sector,
followed by a re-acceleration in growth as policies are
implemented to boost infrastructure and construction investment.
This is clearly a pattern the authorities would like to move
away from, but to achieve a more consumer-driven economy without
sacrificing growth rates is proving tough to achieve.
Nonetheless, the most likely policy path for 2014 is to
continue efforts to move away from investment-led growth, albeit
at a modest pace.
This means the recent trend of slowing demand growth for
commodities is likely to continue.
However, lower growth rates still mean significant volume
gains given the higher starting points after years of strong
demand.
Crude oil may experience a turnaround in demand growth in
2014, based on the view that manufacturing and exports will
remain solid and consumer spending on new vehicles will be
robust.
China may have overtaken the United States as the largest
net importer of crude oil and refined fuels this year, but the
overall growth in demand was below market expectations.
With only December's figures to come, implied oil demand for
the first 11 months of 2013 was 9.76 million barrels per day
(bpd), a gain of only 2.1 percent over the same period in 2012.
Even strong December oil demand won't be enough to meet the
International Energy Agency's forecast for demand of 10.19
million bpd for 2013, nor the 10.28 million bpd predicted by top
state oil company CNPC at the start of the year.
Oil demand may be boosted by strong gains in vehicle sales,
with year-to-date purchases rising 13.5 percent in November over
the same period last year, almost double the 7 percent forecast
for 2013 sales growth made in January by the Chinese Association
of Automobile Manufacturers.
Crude imports will also be boosted by new refining units.
However, some of this oil is likely to end up being exported as
refined products given domestic capacity is still well ahead of
demand.
IRON ORE STRENGTH WANING?
Iron ore has been the standout commodity import for 2013,
defying predictions of lower prices amid an oversupply of steel,
but it may struggle to repeat the performance in 2014.
Year-to-date imports were up 10.9 percent to 746.1 million
tonnes in November, putting China on track for 2013 imports of
more than 800 million tonnes.
While this may rise to 850 million tonnes in 2014, it would
be a slowing of growth to around 6 percent.
Iron ore prices may also struggle as next year is likely to
see supply rise faster than demand, although it does seem that
the big three producers, Vale, Rio Tinto and
BHP Billiton, won't necessarily use all their extra
capacity.
Coal imports have also been robust, rising almost 19 percent
in the first 10 months of the year to 216.2 million tonnes.
However, this has largely been achieved because of weak
global prices rather than large gains in Chinese demand.
China is keen to use less coal in order to curb pollution,
but demand is still likely to grow, even if it does grow at a
slower rate compared to prior years and relative to growth for
other fuels such as natural gas and nuclear.
It remains to be seen what policies will be implemented, and
enforced, to discourage coal use, or increase the use of higher
quality coal at the expense of low-rank supplies.
Whether imports can maintain growth will be driven by policy
decisions and whether international prices remain competitive
with domestic supplies.
For 2014, it appears that once again the best that coal
suppliers such as Australia and Indonesia can hope for is solid
gains in volumes, while prices will likely remain muted.
The other policy area that may affect commodities is
financial liberalisation.
China has made it clear it wants more pricing power over the
commodities it buys, and has encouraged the development of
futures contracts for iron ore and coal.
But for these to become accepted benchmarks, China will have
to liberalise financial markets to allow full participation by
foreign players.
So far, China has just started down this path, but once
trends start they tend to gather momentum.
The key for China's commodity demand next year is to watch
policy developments closely to see if the broader trends are
moving to reality quickly or slowly.
