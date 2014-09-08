-- Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are
his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 8 If you were trying
to distil China's commodity imports for August into a single
word, that word may be cautious.
Crude oil imports rose 6 percent from a month earlier, but
China was a net fuel exporter for a fourth month this year,
meaning that some of the additional crude imports were shipped
out as refined products.
In assessing the state of Chinese oil demand, the impact of
the trade in refined products is becoming increasingly
important, as the trend is now clearly toward rising net
exports, particularly of diesel.
Crude imports were 5.93 million barrels per day (bpd) in
August, slightly below the average of 6.03 million bpd for the
first eight months of the year.
This represents a gain of 450,000 bpd over the 5.58 million
bpd imported in the first eight months of 2013.
However, net fuel imports in the first eight months of last
year amounted to about 246,000 bpd, while this year there are a
paltry 17,000 bpd.
If the net fuel imports are added to crude imports, it takes
year to date imports for 2014 to 6.047 million bpd, and to 5.826
million bpd for the same period last year, a difference of just
221,000 bpd.
This is probably a more accurate reflection of the true
state of Chinese fuel demand, and even this picture may be
overstated, given the likelihood that strategic storages were
being filled in the first half of 2014.
What this means is that the International Energy Agency's
forecast for Chinese oil demand to rise 2.9 percent in 2014 may
be too optimistic, and a figure closer to 2 percent is more
likely.
IRON ORE, COPPER, COAL WARNING SIGNS
Other commodity imports are also sending warning signals,
with unwrought copper flat on month, iron ore dropping 9.3
percent and coal slumping 18.1 percent.
Unwrought copper imports were 340,000 tonnes in August,
bringing the year-to-date total to 3.2 million tonnes, a gain of
14.3 percent from the same period last year.
This is still a relatively strong outcome, and given concern
over the strength of manufacturing and housing construction, it
would seem that imports are likely running ahead of actual
consumption, meaning that stockpiling for financing purposes is
still boosting demand.
Also worth noting is the trend shift in copper demand, with
ore and concentrate imports rising 6.7 percent on month in
August and 18.5 percent on year to 7.29 million tonnes.
This is statistical confirmation that Chinese copper
smelters have increased capacity, and it's likely that this
trend will continue.
In iron ore there are some worrying signals as well. August
imports of 74.88 million tonnes were down 9.3 percent from July.
While imports are still up a strong 16.9 percent
year-to-date, the concern for iron ore producers will be that
Chinese steel mills are not ramping up purchases in response to
lower prices, as they have done in the past.
Spot Asian iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI has fallen 38 percent
from the start of the year to $83.60 a tonne on Sept. 5, a
four-year low.
It may be that a small rally in prices between mid-June and
mid-July had a negative impact on buy orders, so it will be
interesting to see if the 12.5 percent drop in the price since
the beginning of August acts as a spur to imports in the current
month and October.
With coal there is no way to sugarcoat the import weakness.
Just 18.86 million tonnes were imported in August, down 18.1
percent from July, while year-to-date imports are down 5.3
percent to 201.76 million tonnes.
Coal is suffering because of higher hydropower demand and
actions by various authorities to limit its use in a bid to
combat China's high levels of air pollution, and not even prices
at a four-year low is enough to boost imports.
Spot thermal coal at Australia's Newcastle port
, an Asian benchmark, dropped to $67.45 a tonne in
the week to Sept. 5, down 22 percent so far this year and less
than half the post-2008 recession peak of $136.30 from January
2011.
The worry for commodity producers is that Chinese imports
are not as responsive to price signals as they have been in the
past, with lower prices not necessarily resulting in heavier
buying.
