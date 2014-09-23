--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 23 An unexpected strengthening in China's manufacturing sector this month is probably enough to convince the authorities to stick to their current economic and fiscal policies.

The market was expecting a weaker HSBC/Markit Flash China Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September, but instead the indicator improved.

The preliminary reading rose to 50.5 from August's final 50.2, exceeding the consensus forecast for a drop to 50, which would have been right on the line that separates expansion from contraction.

If the flash PMI had been as weak as forecast, it may have actually improved market sentiment as it would have made it more likely that the Chinese authorities would have moved to increase their economic stimulus.

However, the modest improvement in the index suggests that Beijing still has room to manoeuvre and will thus be able to continue policies aimed at reweighting the world's second-largest economy more toward a consumer-driven model, away from its reliance on fixed-asset investment and export-oriented manufacturing.

The gain in the flash PMI, the earliest indicator each month on the health of China's vast manufacturing sector, was at odds with data such as credit growth and industrial output, which have pointed to a loss of momentum and the possibility that the official 7.5 percent economic growth target wouldn't be met in 2014.

The only caveat in the HSBC flash PMI was the slump in the sub-index measuring employment to 46.9, the lowest since February 2009.

Given the primary aim of the ruling Communist Party is to maintain social cohesion, a rise in the number of unemployed is one indicator that may force a change of tack, and the reopening of the stimulus taps, most probably in the form of infrastructure spending.

But encouragingly, total new orders gained and new export orders rose to the highest since March 2010, indicating that the rebound in the PMI may be maintained in the next few months.

This will provide some relief to producers of natural resources, who have witnessed falling prices amid question marks over the strength of demand in the world's biggest importer of commodities.

While the producers largely have themselves to blame for plummeting coal and iron ore prices, given the massive over-supply from new projects, any sign that Chinese demand will hold up, or perhaps even improve, will be welcome.

PRICE IS BIGGER DETERMINANT

But it doesn't necessarily follow that a mild strengthening in manufacturing will lead to higher commodity imports, with past experience showing that price is a bigger determinant of import volumes.

This is where the concern lies currently for commodity producers, given that weak prices for many natural resources haven't exactly sparked a boom in imports.

It's true to say that iron ore imports are resilient, having risen 16.9 percent in the first eight months of the year over the same period last year, while spot prices .IO62-CNI=SI have dropped almost 41 percent this year to a five-year low of $79.80 a tonne.

However, in recent months the import trend has been easing amid concern about steel demand, given the softer housing construction sector, which is a major driver of demand.

Port inventories of iron ore are also at high levels and it will probably take a sustained improvement in the economic outlook to convince the market that steel demand will improve strongly.

The risk is that more commodities with heavy exposure to China will become like coal - suffering not only from falling prices but also from a drop in import volumes.

Spot thermal coal prices at Australia's Newcastle port , an Asian benchmark, have dropped almost 24 percent this year, while Chinese coal imports dropped 5.3 percent in the year to August from the same period a year before.

The point is that a "steady as she goes" policy on the economy by the Chinese authorities isn't going to increase the growth rate of commodity imports.

The best, for now, that producers can hope for is that growth rates stay positive and don't follow coal's example.

(Editing by Alan Raybould)