By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 11 China's efforts to
re-energise its economy through interest rate cuts are probably
not enough to give much of a boost to commodity import demand,
but oddly enough may act to boost some commodity exports.
The People's Bank of China cut interest rates for the third
time in six months on May 10 in the wake of weaker-than-expected
trade and inflation numbers.
Analysts are divided on whether the rate cut will have much
of an impact, with a seeming consensus that at best it will act
to halt the slowing of economic growth, rather than increasing
the pace.
For natural resource producers, already pressured by prices
close to multi-year lows for several major commodities such as
iron ore and coal, even a stabilisation of economic growth
around Beijing's 7 percent annual target would be good news.
However, for China's commodity demand to rise in any
meaningful way, it's likely that fiscal stimulus in the form of
increased spending on infrastructure and social housing will
have to be put in place.
While this option is definitely on the cards, it will take
some time for measures to be enacted and result in a boost in
commodity imports.
What's more likely in the short term is that the authorities
make concerted efforts to maintain employment levels, as keeping
jobs is generally viewed as a higher priority for Beijing than
ensuring profitability, especially in the giant state-controlled
enterprises.
Many of these enterprises are in the resource sector, such
as steel mills and aluminium smelters.
It's no secret that both Chinese steel and aluminium
producers have been struggling to stay in the black in recent
years, given overcapacity and slower economic growth.
Additionally they are confronting pollution issues and
government policies that are encouraging a move toward a more
consumer-driven economy and less reliance on export-orientated
heavy manufacturing.
Nonetheless, for now these industries remain vital employers
of large numbers of workers, and in the current economic
environment, it would be hard to see them idling capacity.
This means that the recent trend of rising exports of steel
and aluminium products is likely to continue.
RISING EXPORT TREND
Exports of steel products jumped 33 percent to 34.31 million
tonnes in the first four months of the year from the same period
in 2014, while those for aluminium products leapt almost 40
percent to 1.65 million tonnes over the same period.
Of course, Chinese exports of steel and aluminium can only
happen if they are price competitive, although this is more of
an issue for aluminium.
But with Shanghai Futures Exchange benchmark aluminium
contract only modestly higher for the year, and the
London equivalent rising, especially in recent weeks,
the competitiveness of Chinese production will be improving.
There are other factors to consider. On the negative side
for Chinese exports of aluminium is the declining premium for
physical delivery in the West, while on the positive side is the
removal of export taxes on more aluminium products.
Overall, the trend is likely to be that Chinese steel and
aluminium producers will be encouraged to keep output high, and
may try to boost exports as a way to sell surplus output.
High operating rates may also boost imports of raw material
such as iron ore and bauxite, but given the emphasis on
preserving jobs, it's also likely that domestic mining,
particularly of iron ore, will be encouraged, even if it's
loss-making.
Looking further afield, it's possible that exports of
refined oil products may also rise in coming months.
While refineries aren't nearly as significant employers as
steel mills and aluminium smelters, it's possible that China's
oil companies will also be encouraged to operate at high levels
as part of efforts to stimulate the economy.
This raises the likelihood of excess refined fuels being
exported, especially if domestic demand growth remains muted.
China already has more than 2 million barrels per day of
excess refining capacity, and with Asian refining margins
currently higher than the average for the past year, there will
be a profit incentive to export fuel as well.
