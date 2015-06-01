--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are his own.--

LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 1 Another anaemic reading on China's factory sector will no doubt spark increased expectations of monetary and fiscal stimulus, along with hopes for improved commodity demand and prices.

But the problem with this scenario is that there is little correlation between China's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and the level of commodity imports.

That's not to say that manufacturing activity and commodity demand are entirely unrelated, rather that even if the authorities in Beijing do ramp up stimulus and that is successful in boosting the economy, it won't necessarily mean a similar jump in commodity imports.

The official PMI rose to 50.2 in May from April's 50.1, managing to hold above the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis, according to data on Monday from the National Bureau of Statistics.

However, the final HSBC/Markit PMI, which surveys more small- and medium-sized enterprises, contracted for a third month in May, coming in at 49.2, up slightly from April's 48.9.

The problem for the Chinese economy is that both the official and HSBC PMIs have been hovering around the 50 level for some time, occasionally dropping below but never rising far into expansionary territory either.

The last time one could perhaps say the official measure was showing some signs of strength was the reading of 51.1 in September last year, but even this is a far cry from the 56.6 reached in December 2009, in the wake of the massive stimulus following the global financial crisis in 2008.

Many economists expect Beijing to respond to ongoing softness in the giant manufacturing sector by continuing to lower interest rates and reserve ratio requirements for banks, and to increase spending on infrastructure.

The central bank already has delivered three interest rate cuts since November, lowering the benchmark lending rate by 90 basis points, and cut bank reserve ratio by 150 bps this year.

While this has spurred hopes of a stronger second half in 2015, it's unlikely that even the most optimistic of analysts expects the PMI to rise strongly.

Herein lies the problem for commodity bulls. It would take a sustained and robust rally in the PMI, as well as broader economic indicators, to spark a demand-led revival in commodity imports and prices.

A modest recovery, of say to 50.5 to 51 in the PMI would most likely not be enough to provide much of demand boost, rather it would be enough to ensure that demand still grows, instead of slipping into negative territory.

However, there isn't much of a correlation between the PMI and China's imports of major commodities such as crude oil, copper and iron ore.

COMMODITIES STILL A SUPPLY STORY

Crude imports C-CNIMP have grown strongly in trend terms since August 2012, when they stood at 18.4 million tonnes to 30.28 million tonnes in April this year.

The low for crude imports in August 2012 actually came a few months after the PMI reached a peak of 53.3 in April that year, and the growth in oil purchases came as the PMI levelled off and remained anchored around the 50 level.

It's the same story for iron ore imports, which have gained from 49.9 million tonnes in October 2010 to 80.2 million tonnes in April.

Imports of copper ores and concentrates rose from 470,000 tonnes in April 2012 to a recent peak of 1.32 million tonnes in March this year.

What the numbers show is that major commodity imports have different drivers to the PMI.

Crude imports have been boosted by the filling of strategic and commercial storage tanks, as well as by increased exports of fuel products as refining capacity grew faster than domestic demand.

Iron ore imports have jumped as domestic output gets idled as it can't compete with imports from the low-cost mines from the big three global producers.

Copper imports were, up until last year, partly driven by the financing trade, whereby the metal was pledged against loans that were then used as finance for non-commodity related deals, such as buying residential property.

For now, it appears that China's major commodity imports are growing fairly well, with the exception of coal, giving them limited scope for further acceleration on the back of monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Rather, commodity prices remain a function of supply, and as such it will take evidence of balance returning to markets such as crude and iron ore for any sustained price rally to emerge.

