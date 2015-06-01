(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 1 Another anaemic
reading on China's factory sector will no doubt spark increased
expectations of monetary and fiscal stimulus, along with hopes
for improved commodity demand and prices.
But the problem with this scenario is that there is little
correlation between China's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and
the level of commodity imports.
That's not to say that manufacturing activity and commodity
demand are entirely unrelated, rather that even if the
authorities in Beijing do ramp up stimulus and that is
successful in boosting the economy, it won't necessarily mean a
similar jump in commodity imports.
The official PMI rose to 50.2 in May from April's 50.1,
managing to hold above the 50 level that separates expansion
from contraction on a monthly basis, according to data on Monday
from the National Bureau of Statistics.
However, the final HSBC/Markit PMI, which surveys more
small- and medium-sized enterprises, contracted for a third
month in May, coming in at 49.2, up slightly from April's 48.9.
The problem for the Chinese economy is that both the
official and HSBC PMIs have been hovering around the 50 level
for some time, occasionally dropping below but never rising far
into expansionary territory either.
The last time one could perhaps say the official measure was
showing some signs of strength was the reading of 51.1 in
September last year, but even this is a far cry from the 56.6
reached in December 2009, in the wake of the massive stimulus
following the global financial crisis in 2008.
Many economists expect Beijing to respond to ongoing
softness in the giant manufacturing sector by continuing to
lower interest rates and reserve ratio requirements for banks,
and to increase spending on infrastructure.
The central bank already has delivered three interest rate
cuts since November, lowering the benchmark lending rate by 90
basis points, and cut bank reserve ratio by 150 bps this year.
While this has spurred hopes of a stronger second half in
2015, it's unlikely that even the most optimistic of analysts
expects the PMI to rise strongly.
Herein lies the problem for commodity bulls. It would take a
sustained and robust rally in the PMI, as well as broader
economic indicators, to spark a demand-led revival in commodity
imports and prices.
A modest recovery, of say to 50.5 to 51 in the PMI would
most likely not be enough to provide much of demand boost,
rather it would be enough to ensure that demand still grows,
instead of slipping into negative territory.
However, there isn't much of a correlation between the PMI
and China's imports of major commodities such as crude oil,
copper and iron ore.
COMMODITIES STILL A SUPPLY STORY
Crude imports C-CNIMP have grown strongly in trend terms
since August 2012, when they stood at 18.4 million tonnes to
30.28 million tonnes in April this year.
The low for crude imports in August 2012 actually came a few
months after the PMI reached a peak of 53.3 in April that year,
and the growth in oil purchases came as the PMI levelled off and
remained anchored around the 50 level.
It's the same story for iron ore imports, which
have gained from 49.9 million tonnes in October 2010 to 80.2
million tonnes in April.
Imports of copper ores and concentrates rose
from 470,000 tonnes in April 2012 to a recent peak of 1.32
million tonnes in March this year.
What the numbers show is that major commodity imports have
different drivers to the PMI.
Crude imports have been boosted by the filling of strategic
and commercial storage tanks, as well as by increased exports of
fuel products as refining capacity grew faster than domestic
demand.
Iron ore imports have jumped as domestic output gets idled
as it can't compete with imports from the low-cost mines from
the big three global producers.
Copper imports were, up until last year, partly driven by
the financing trade, whereby the metal was pledged against loans
that were then used as finance for non-commodity related deals,
such as buying residential property.
For now, it appears that China's major commodity imports are
growing fairly well, with the exception of coal, giving them
limited scope for further acceleration on the back of monetary
and fiscal stimulus.
Rather, commodity prices remain a function of supply, and as
such it will take evidence of balance returning to markets such
as crude and iron ore for any sustained price rally to emerge.
