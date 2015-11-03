(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 3 - Lost amid the
headlines about China's decision to end its one-child policy was
news that points to a brighter medium-term outlook for commodity
demand in the world's biggest consumer of natural resources.
While all the nitty-gritty details of the ruling Communist
Party's fifth plenary have yet to be published, the world of
commodities should note the commitment to double gross domestic
product (GDP) and per capita income by 2020 from 2010 levels.
This should go some way towards alleviating fears that
China's economy is in structural decline, as achieving those
goals will require ongoing urbanisation to boost earnings to a
level where China could be considered a middle income country.
While it's no secret that Chinese leaders want to see an
economy led by more sustainable consumer spending, in order to
get there the country needs consumers with higher disposable
incomes, and this means city-based jobs, whether these be in
services such as finance or in manufacturing.
China's per capita GDP is currently around $6,000, or less
than a sixth of the $50,600 a person in the United States. A
more valid comparison would be to a country like Malaysia, which
has a per capita GDP of about $10,500.
Achieving per capita GDP similar to Malaysia would allow
China to become more consumer-led, while still enjoying a large
export-focused manufacturing base.
The key question is how Beijing will go about its aim of
getting per capita GDP to something closer to $10,000 in the
next five years.
It's hard to see any way to achieve such levels of economic
growth without a large programme of infrastructure and housing
construction.
This makes it all the more likely spending taps will be
fully opened in the next few months, with a consequent boost to
demand for industrial commodities such as steel and copper.
But, as usual, there are caveats in this positive scenario
for commodity demand in China.
OVER-CAPACITY, OVER-SUPPLY REMAIN
The first is that even an acceleration in demand for
infrastructure and construction may not be enough to soak up the
supply overhang of many commodities.
The Chinese steel sector has at least 200 million tonnes of
unused annual capacity, possibly more, and weak domestic demand
has resulted in mills trying to export surplus production.
Outbound shipments of steel have thus jumped 27.2 percent in the
year through September from the same period last year.
It's a similar story for aluminium, with China's smelters
increasing exports by 17.7 percent in the first nine months of
the year compared to the same period in 2014.
This means that even if domestic Chinese consumption picks
up, it may not be immediately apparent in demand for imports of
raw materials such as iron ore and coking coal.
Import demand for these commodities should at least
stabilise, however, and may start to show stronger growth over
the course of 2016.
Iron ore imports were flat in the first 9 months of 2015,
while unwrought copper imports were down 5.5 percent - although
copper ores and concentrates gained 9.3 percent as China
increased its own smelting capacity.
Coal remains unloved, with imports dropping nearly 30
percent in the first nine months of the year. The decline,
though, is mainly driven by policy changes aimed at curbing use
of the polluting fuel in coal-fired power stations.
The other caveat is that even if demand does pick up for
commodity imports, it may not be accompanied by a rally in
prices. Many commodities still remain in structural oversupply
following the overbuilding of capacity by resource companies in
the past decade.
Iron ore and coal are perhaps the most obvious examples, but
they are about to be joined by liquefied natural gas. The crude
oil glut also looks set to hang around for the rest of the year
and most likely for most of 2016.
While it may not herald a resurgence of the boom years, the
fifth plenary should challenge the view of many in the market
that China's commodity story is largely history.
It may not be as spectacular as in the past decade, but a
more mature and steady China looks as if it will do its part to
rescue commodity producers from the folly of overbuilding.
