By Clyde Russell
SHANGHAI Jan 14 Just how worried should the
commodity sector be about China?
On the surface the answer would appear to be very worried
indeed, given the multitude of issues confronting the world's
second-largest economy, coupled with rising concerns about the
rest of the world.
The 16 percent drop in the Shanghai Composite Index
since the start of 2016 up to Wednesday's close is the headline
act in a wall of worry over the Chinese economy.
To equity weakness, add in concern about yuan devaluation,
reform of state-owned enterprises, a slowing and less globally
competitive industrial sector, the limitations of monetary
policy easing and bad debts at regional and local government
level.
The threat of the yuan dropping more than 10 percent to
above 7 to the dollar and concern that there will be little
progress in restructuring zombie state-owned companies in the
mining, steel, aluminium and industrial sectors were the top two
concerns among investors at the UBS Greater China Conference
this week in Shanghai.
Put simply, the Chinese authorities are trying to deal with
a range of simultaneous challenges, something that would
probably be beyond the capability of most governments.
How successful Beijing is at taking on these challenges will
probably determine whether China's bad start to the new year is
reversed by the end of 2016, or whether matters become more
difficult as the year progresses.
None of this seems positive for commodity demand, even if
China's economy does expand by the 6.2 percent forecast by UBS
at the conference.
A weaker yuan would make it more expensive for Chinese
companies to import raw materials, although even the most
pessimistic forecasts for yuan depreciation would not be enough
to wipe out the positive impact of weaker commodity prices.
SOE REFORM A MAJOR CHALLENGE
It's the reform of the state-owned enterprises (SOE) sector
that holds the greatest risk for commodity imports.
While there may be changes to the giant state-controlled
companies such as PetroChina, the real action is likely to be in
smaller SOEs in such sectors as mining, steel and heavy
industry.
It's here where the inefficient excess capacity is
concentrated, but shutting down or restructuring these companies
has proved a bridge too far in the past, given the preference
for local and regional authorities to keep loss-making
enterprises operating in order to preserve jobs.
For excess capacity to be reduced, Beijing will have to
support both the workers that will lose their jobs and the local
and regional authorities that will be saddled with mounting bad
debts.
If the central authorities are successful in carrying out
SOE reform, the chances are that demand for commodity imports
such as iron ore and coking coal will be reduced, given lower
output of steel, cement, aluminium and other industrial
products.
Iron ore imports rose a modest 2.2 percent in 2015 over the
previous year, but that figure was boosted by a record 96.27
million tonnes in December.
The chances are that steel output in China will be lower
this year, and even if domestic iron ore production does
decline, it probably won't be by so much that more imported iron
ore will be needed.
Is there any chance of significant fiscal stimulus boosting
demand for industrial metals and steel, especially given signals
that Beijing is prepared to increase the budget deficit beyond 3
percent of gross domestic product?
It doesn't appear to be the current thinking in Beijing that
the economy needs a 2009-style spending boost, rather that
enough will be done to prevent GDP growth from slipping much
lower, with 6 percent the new line in the sand.
Fiscal policy will play more of a part, given the limited
scope for monetary easing, Huang Yiping, a professor at Peking
University's National School of Development and a member of the
monetary policy committee of the People's Bank of China, told
the UBS conference on Monday.
But he also said that "downward pressure on growth will
continue for some time," and that new industries will take time
to emerge and take up the slack from heavy industries, which
remain in massive oversupply.
This view would suggest that imports of iron ore, coal,
copper and other industrial metals will struggle to post gains
in 2016.
But, if you were trying to look for a silver lining, there
is little to suggest that imports are likely to drop sharply,
rather they are likely to post modest declines or remain largely
steady.
CRUDE IMPORTS TO REMAIN POSITIVE?
So, are there any bright spots for commodity demand in
China?
Crude oil imports have so far been largely immune to slower
growth, although the nature of fuel consumption is likely to
shift more toward gasoline and away from diesel, which is mainly
used in industry.
There is also a question mark over how much more crude China
will buy for commercial and strategic stockpiles, and the timing
of such purchases, which will be reliant on when storage tanks
are completed. Certainly, the likelihood of oil prices remaining
lower for longer has sapped any urgency to build inventories.
Crude oil imports reached a record 7.82 million barrels per
day (bpd) in December, and were up 8.8 percent in 2015 to an
average 6.71 million bpd, also a record high.
Strong gasoline demand and more storage flows may be
constructive for rising crude imports in 2016, but the risk is
that the growth rate this year may be lower than last year's 8.8
percent.
Imports of both natural and synthetic rubber rose 15.3
percent in 2015, and assuming vehicle sales remain robust,
rubber purchases may enjoy another strong year in 2016.
While it's difficult to construct a compelling bullish case
for China's commodity demand for 2016, there is also a risk that
market participants get unjustifiably bearish, expecting large
declines that are unlikely to materialise.
