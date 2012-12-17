--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Dec 17 Energy over
metals, raw over refined, sums up the likely theme for China's
commodity demand next year.
Commodity markets had become accustomed to China as a
voracious consumer of resources, but 2012 showed that growth
rates can slow, a trend likely to continue next year, but it
won't be evenly spread.
The broad macro-economic situation as the new year
approaches should provide guidance as to where the likely
winners lie for 2013.
Recent economic data suggest that China is regaining growth
momentum and this is being led by infrastructure spending and
consumer demand, and less so by the traditional powerhouse of
exports of manufactured products.
This isn't really much of a surprise as the Chinese
authorities have been clear they want a more consumer-led
economy over the longer-term.
And over the shorter-term, infrastructure spending is the
quickest way for large state-owned enterprises and governments
to quickly boost activity after the economy slowed a little more
than anticipated in the middle of 2012.
Consumer spending in China tends to mean more vehicles as
personal transport is still an aspiration for the ever-growing
middle class, with car sales rising 6.9 percent in the year to
end-October.
This alone will boost China's fuel use, but it's not refined
products that are the likely big winner in 2013, it will be
crude demand.
China has been commissioning new refinery units at a rapid
pace, with more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) expected to
be added in 2012, and a further 600,000 bpd planned for next
year.
China's refinery throughput hit a record 10.13 million bpd
in November, but it's unlikely that actual fuel consumption is
quite as high.
What appears to have been happening is that the Chinese have
been rebuilding product stockpiles that were run down in the
period of midyear weakness.
However, what happens when inventories are at comfortable
levels will be key for the outlook.
The Chinese will either cut runs to closer to actual demand,
or start exporting refined products.
The first is still positive for crude imports, as actual
demand will be close to 9.8 million bpd in 2013, according to
International Energy Agency forecasts.
Given domestic crude production of about 4 million bpd, this
means monthly crude imports will have to average at least 5.8
million bpd, about 400,000 bpd more than the average for the
first 11 months of 2012.
This could be further boosted by small refiners obtaining
licences to directly import crude, rather than using fuel oil as
a feedstock.
If the Chinese do decide to export more products, crude
imports will be even higher.
Even if they don't run their refineries close to capacity,
it's still likely that the Chinese will import less refined
fuels, thus putting downward pressure on regional cracks.
Of course, China doesn't operate in isolation and profits
for Asian refiners may come under further pressure as India
exports more products and Japan buys less fuel oil for power
generation as its nuclear fleet is re-commissioned.
It's also likely that additional crude demand will be biased
toward heavier grades as this is what much of the new refinery
capacity in China and India is geared to process.
This means the trend for the premium of Brent over Dubai
DUB-EFS-1M may be toward narrowing over 2013, reversing its
recent widening that has taken it to $5.17 a barrel, more than
three times its 2012 trough of $1.50.
If the trend in energy is for the crude over refined, the
same may well be true for metals.
Iron ore was in some ways the surprise performer of 2012, as
Chinese imports of the steel-making ingredient were resilient
despite the slowdown in economic activity that happened in the
middle of the year.
They also ended the year strongly after the price of spot
iron ore IO62-CNI=SI plummeted more than 20 percent in the
third quarter as the market feared the Chinese slowdown would do
more than just dampen steel demand.
But iron ore imports are up more than 8 percent in the year
to November, beating a Reuters consensus forecast made at the
end of 2011 for a 6 percent gain in 2012.
What became apparent is that steel mills will rather keep
importing iron ore but cut purchases from high-cost, low quality
domestic mines.
Given global iron ore capacity may expand only moderately in
2013 as the big projects are likely to come on line in
subsequent years, and Indian exports are likely to fall further,
there is every chance that iron ore will remain well supported.
This is despite the likelihood of global steel capacity
remaining strongly in surplus, meaning the steelmakers are
likely to suffer from weak margins, even if demand does pick up
with stronger conditions in China, and perhaps even in Europe.
It's the same for aluminium, where chronic overcapacity is
compressing profits, but Indonesia's restrictions on exporting
raw ores has made the bauxite market structurally short.
China's bauxite imports have halved in recent months
compared with the same period last year and are down 8 percent
in the year to October.
The shortage of bauxite has boosted alumina, the
intermediate stage in making aluminium, with imports up 176
percent in the year to October.
Given China is unlikely to idle much aluminium capacity on a
net basis in 2013, demand for bauxite and alumina is poised to
remain robust.
