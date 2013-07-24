--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 24 The Chinese
leadership has battled recently to present a consistent vision
for the economy, but it does appear that a consensus position is
emerging.
This is centred around an apparent line in the sand for
economic growth of at least 7 percent, a re-commitment to the
long-term restructuring of the economy to more sustainable,
consumer-led growth, and the increasing likelihood of some
short-term stimulus to make sure gross domestic product comes
close to the 7.5 percent target in 2013.
If there is a conflict in the current message from Beijing,
it centres around the differing needs of the long-term economy
and how best to manage the short-term problem of the unexpected
loss of growth momentum seen so far this year.
This helps explain why President Xi Jinping was quoted in
official media on Tuesday saying the government remains
committed to long-term restructuring, which is code for a move
to lower economic growth rates after decades where GDP rates
above 10 percent weren't unusual.
It also helps explain why comments by Finance Minister Lou
Jiwei that China may de facto lower its 7.5 percent growth
target were quickly redacted by top policymakers, including
Premier Li Keqiang, in the official media.
It's also worth noting that the central bank denied domestic
media reports that it had asked banks to stop lending to
industries facing over capacity, such as steel mills, cement
makers and ship builders.
So what we are left with is a commitment to keep GDP close
to the 7.5 percent target for 2013 and the long-term plan to
lower it toward what Beijing considers a more sustainable path.
For commodity markets the question then becomes what will
China do in the second half to ensure that GDP regains some of
the momentum lost in the second quarter.
Hopes are once again centred on massive infrastructure
spending, particularly on high-speed rail.
This view was encouraged by a report Tuesday in the official
Shanghai Securities News, which cited unnamed government sources
as saying the railway department had completed only one-third of
its planned 2013 investment in the first half.
The investment could include the world's longest undersea
tunnel across the Bohai Strait, linking China's eastern and
northeastern regions, worth 260 billion yuan ($42 billion) as
previously reported, the newspaper said.
WILL STIMULUS HELP COMMODITY DEMAND?
Assuming infrastructure spending is ramped up in the second
half of 2013, will it make much difference to demand for
industrial commodities?
Two issues come to mind as limiting factors, the first being
whether activity can actually be increased that quickly, or will
there be a lag of at least several months between taking a
decision to proceed with projects and work actually commencing.
The second is whether any increased consumption of materials
used in building railways and tunnels, such as steel and copper,
will be enough to spur increased demand for commodities, or
whether it will just serve to cut into the existing over
capacity.
This is particularly a concern for the steel sector, where
output has continued at a strong pace despite signs that demand
growth is slowing.
China produced 64.7 million tonnes of steel in June, up 4.6
percent from the same month in 2012, according to the World
Steel Association.
However, output in the first 10 days of July dropped 4.5
percent from the prior 10 days, according to a Chinese industry
group. But even this recent decline doesn't alter the picture of
an industry producing near record volumes in the face of a
slower demand outlook.
The strong steel output has kept demand for imported iron
ore robust, with imports rising 5.1 percent to 384.3 million
tonnes in the first half from the same period a year ago.
The median forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll published
July 4 was for imports to total 786 million tonnes for the full
year.
This means that 401.7 million tonnes would have to be
imported in the second half, implying a modest acceleration in
the second half.
If the infrastructure stimulus does turn out to be real and
rapid, the risks are to the upside for iron ore imports.
London copper prices edged to their highest in more
than a month in early Asian trade Wednesday amid optimism that
China will buy more of the industrial metal in the second half.
Copper imports rose 11 percent in June from a year earlier
to 277,696 tonnes.
But the early price gains were reversed sharply after the
HSBC flash Purchasing Managers' Index for China declined to an
11-month low for July.
The index dropped to 47.7 from June's 48.2, the third
consecutive month it has been below the 50-level that separates
expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.
While you would not expect prices of industrial metals to
gain on the back of a weak indicator of industrial activity,
ultimately the PMI could cause exactly that as the threat of
declining activity should spur stronger government stimulus.
(Editing by Michael Perry)