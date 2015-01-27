By Clyde Russell
| LAUNCESTON, Australia
commodity trade figures for 2014 do much to confirm that the
trend has changed to higher import volumes being dependent on
lower commodity prices, but there are a few notable exceptions.
Major commodities such as crude oil, iron ore and copper all
showed increased imports on the back of falling prices,
illustrating the changed dynamic in commodity markets whereby
supply became the dominant driver of prices.
Taking away the temporary impact of the 2008 global
financial crisis on China's commodity demand, the trend for the
last 10 years had been demand-led increases in both prices and
volumes of imports.
In 2014 that changed as many commodities moved into
structural oversupply, meaning prices fell even as Chinese
demand increased.
China imported 13.7 percent more refined copper in 2014 from
a year earlier, with prices being 8 percent lower in December
2014 than the same month in 2013, according to customs data.
In crude oil, China brought in 9.5 percent more in 2014, and
iron ore imports jumped 13.9 percent, with the prices of both
these commodities plunging during the year.
Only coal among major commodities saw falling imports amid
lower prices, with inbound volumes dropping 14.7 percent in 2014
from a year earlier.
Coal's woes are probably related to China's efforts to clean
up pollution and new regulations aimed to improve the quality of
imported coal.
However, while there were a few commodities where volumes
increased as did prices, and these are the real winners in the
story of Chinese demand for natural resources.
COFFEE, BAUXITE ARE WINNERS
After several years in the doldrums, last year was a strong
one for the raw materials used to make aluminium, namely bauxite
and alumina.
Alumina imports surged 37.7 percent to 5.27 million tonnes
in 2014, while the price reported by Chinese customs in December
last year was $382.34 a tonne, up from $364.97 in December 2013.
Bauxite imports dropped by 48.3 percent to 36.28 million
tonnes, but this has to be viewed in the context of the massive
78.7 percent jump in 2013 as Chinese aluminium smelters stocked
up ahead of Indonesia's ban on exports, instituted in January
2014.
The price paid for bauxite in December 2014 was $58.57 a
tonne, up from $55.32 in the same month a year earlier.
What alumina and bauxite also show is that the relative
winners in the commodity space can also shift quite quickly.
The major beneficiary from Indonesia's decision to ban the
export of raw ores would appear to be Australia, which boosted
exports of bauxite to China by 9.5 percent to become China's top
supplier.
For nickel ore, another commodity affected by the Indonesian
ban, the big winner was the Philippines, which overtook its
Southeast Asian rival as China's biggest supplier, boosting its
exports by 22.7 percent, while also receiving higher prices.
Another winning commodity was coffee, with Chinese imports
growing by 36.5 percent in 2014 from 2013, and the price paid in
December last year jumping almost 15 percent from the same month
a year earlier.
The strong gain in imports came despite China's domestic
coffee output also rising, although much is exported to Europe
for use in blending.
While coffee prices may decline this year on improved crops
from major producers such as Brazil, the outlook for Chinese
demand remains robust as the beverage becomes more popular in
the traditionally tea nation, and as the emerging middle class
seeks better quality coffee.
Coffee, along with bauxite, alumina and nickel show that the
place to be in meeting China's commodity needs is where there is
strong demand growth coupled with constrained supply.
This is a better position than most of the major commodities
are in, where demand remains robust, but only because prices are
low.
If crude oil suddenly jumped from its current levels around
$48 a barrel for Brent to closer to $80, then it's likely that
Chinese imports would soften, as much of the current demand is
heading into storage tanks.
It's the same story for iron ore, any significant rise in
price will bring about a concomitant drop in Chinese demand.
While bauxite's and alumina's strong run of 2014 may be
repeated again, the trick will be to find the next commodities
where Chinese demand will increase, even if prices go up as
well.
(Editing by Michael Perry)