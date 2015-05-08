(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 8 If the state of
China's economy was to be judged solely on the strength of
imports of major commodities, it would be a reasonable
conclusion that things were pretty much fine.
April imports of crude oil hit a record high, iron ore
imports were slightly down but the year-to-date figure is still
in positive territory, and copper arrivals increased from the
prior month.
But look a little further into the figures and concerns
start to arise, perhaps not to the extent that China's economy
is in deep trouble, but enough to suggest growth may be slowing
more than the authorities may want.
Crude oil imports reached 7.37 million barrels per day
(bpd), a gain of 8.6 percent from the year-earlier month and 13
percent from March. In the first four months of the year, crude
imports were about 6.73 million bpd, a jump of 7.8 percent over
the same period last year.
This would seem unambiguously strong, but the picture does
alter when net imports of refined fuels and stockpiling of crude
are taken into account.
China's fuel exports in April were about 659,000 bpd, an
amount slightly higher than fuel imports, according to
calculations based on customs data.
This matters because fuel exports tend to be mainly
high-value gasoline and diesel, while the imports tend to be
low-value fuel oil used as a feedstock in small refineries that
aren't licensed to import their own crude.
What this means is that China's crude imports are being
boosted by higher refinery processing, and some of this
increased production is simply making its way back into the
regional products market.
It's also likely that as much as 335,000 bpd of crude went
into storages in the first quarter as China fills the second
phase of its strategic stockpiles.
While Beijing doesn't release much information on its
stockpiling, some analysts believe available storages are now
nearly full and more will only be ready for filling toward the
end of this year.
This could lead to a pullback in China's crude imports, at
least for the next few months.
IRON ORE STEADY
Iron ore imports fell a touch from March levels, dropping
0.4 percent to 80.21 million tonnes in April, but year-to-date
imports rose 0.7 percent.
That doesn't look too bad, considering the soft state of
steel demand and commentary from both the China and global steel
associations that output has likely peaked in the world's
biggest producer, and will decline modestly this year.
In the past 12 months, iron ore imports have been above 80
million tonnes in five months, but in some ways they should
perhaps be even stronger.
A flood of supply saw spot prices drop to the lowest on
record in April, but so far a strong demand response from
Chinese steel mills has been lacking.
The modest year-to-date growth in iron ore imports suggests
steel output is steady at best and also that the global iron ore
mining giants are perhaps finding it harder than they would have
hoped to displace higher-cost domestic output in China.
Also, China's steel exports have continued to surge, rising
10.9 percent in April from the prior month, taking the
year-to-date increase to 32.7 percent from a year ago.
Copper imports also presented a mixed picture, with arrivals
of anode, refined copper, alloys and semi-finished products
rising 4.9 percent from March to 430,000 tonnes, the highest
monthly total since April last year.
But imports in the first four months are down 14 percent,
suggesting that demand for the industrial metal remains soft.
However, it's worth noting that imports of copper ores and
concentrates, while down 21.2 percent in April from March, are
up 9.6 percent year-to-date.
This is a sign of increased smelting and refining in China,
and the changing nature of the trade in the world's largest
copper user.
Coal imports rose 17 percent in April from March, but were
still down 26.4 percent from the same month in 2014 and are a
massive 37.7 percent lower in the first four months of 2015 over
the same period last year.
In a strange twist, this may not be quite as bad from an
economic standpoint as it first appears.
Firstly, it appears that China is being successful in
reducing coal's share in the energy mix, and secondly, China is
using energy more efficiently.
Energy consumption per unit of gross domestic product fell
by 5.6 percent in the first quarter of 2015 from the same period
last year, the China Daily has reported, citing Zhang Yong,
chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission.
Improved energy efficiency helps explain why the economy can
still be growing even though power generation dropped 0.1
percent in the first quarter from a year earlier.
Overall, the commodity import data for April fit in with a
narrative of slowing growth in China, but not quite the rapid
loss of momentum that many in financial markets fear.
